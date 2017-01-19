Former Arizona State Senator Carlyle Begay on Trump administration, what it means for Indian Country by Donovan Quintero January 19, 2017

PHOENIX

Former Arizona State Sen. Carlyle Begay (R-Dist. 7) says his soon-to-be-boss, Donald Trump, will be an inclusive U.S. President.

Begay, a member of Trump’s inauguration committee, sat down with the Navajo Times during last week’s Indian Nation and Tribes Legislative Day to give a quick update on who would be attending Friday’s Presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., and what “Indian Country” could expect from the 45th President.

Begay said 300 tribal leaders from across the country will be attending the inauguration, with Navajo Code Talkers Peter MacDonald Sr. and Roy Hawthorne, expected to participate in the presidential inaugural parade on Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday.

Begay said he was asked to say a prayer on Saturday on behalf of all Native Nations as a part of the National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral.

Begay did not divulge any specifics about what his position would be within the Donald Trump Administration, if any, after Jan. 20.

Begay also expressed that Trump and his administration recognize the importance of sovereignty of every tribe in the U.S. Begay added that it was not just about a tribe’s sovereignty but it is also important for tribes to be self-determined and self-reliant.

