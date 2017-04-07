Former Chinle delegate passes

CHINLE

Former Council Delegate and Chinle Chapter president Leo R. Begay passed away Wednesday at the age of 77, according to a press release from the Navajo Nation Council.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m. at Grace Fellowship Church in Chinle.

The family will host meetings tonight (Friday) and Monday evenings at the Chinle Chapter House.

Begay served four terms on the council, representing Chinle, and had also served as Chinle Chapter president, and was a former director of the Navajoland Nursing Home in Chinle. He ran unsuccessfully for chapter vice president last year.

“He served the Navajo people with great honor and respect and we will always be grateful for his service on the council,” said Navajo Nation Council Speaker LoRenzo Bates (Nenahnezad, Newcomb, Tiis Tsoh Sikaad, Tse’Daa’Kaan, Upper Fruitland) in the press release.

Added Council Delegate Nelson BeGaye (Lukachukai, Rock Point, Round Rock, Tsaile/Wheatfields, Tsé Ch’ izhi), who served with Begay on the Council, “Delegate Begay was very well respected among his colleagues and the community of Chinle. His contribution to the Council and the community will always be appreciated and remembered. The Council sends our condolences and prayers to his family.”

