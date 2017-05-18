Former NM Dem chairwoman announces bid for Congress

CHINLE

The first Native American woman to chair a major state party wants to be the first Native American congresswoman.

Deb Haaland, Laguna, this week announced her bid for New Mexico’s congressional District 1. From 2015 to 2017, she was the chairwoman of the Democratic Party of New Mexico.

“I’m running for Congress because I believe New Mexicans deserve strong, safe communities and a vibrant local economy with permanent, good-paying jobs,” Haaland stated in a press release announcing her candidacy. “I’ll work to ensure educational and economic opportunities for everyone, so that our kids stay here, and thrive.”

Haaland said both her parents were veterans, so veterans’ issues are close to her heart. Her platform also includes clean energy, investing in education and small business, and bringing children out of poverty.

“I have a track record of standing up to Donald Trump, and I will continue to hold him and Republicans accountable,” Haaland promised.

