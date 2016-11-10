OPVP on board Trump train

WINDOW ROCK

After a long campaign, Donald Trump claimed victory on Nov. 8, becoming the 45th President of the United States, securing the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

Although both President Russell Begaye and Vice President Jonathan Nez campaigned for Hillary Clinton, the two seem to be gearing up to work with the new administration.

“We congratulate Donald Trump,” tweeted Navajo Vice President Jonathan Nez. “We will move forward together. Voters have chosen our new President so let us unite and move the NN forward.”

In a press release Wednesday, Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said he is looking forward to working with Trump.

“In President-elect Trump’s victory speech last night, he spoke of unity, stating that now is the time for all Americans to come together despite political party delineations. He told the nation that he will be a president for all Americans. For us as Native American tribes, this is very important,” stated Begaye.

Begaye added he hopes all Navajo citizens have faith in the Trump-Pence administration to work with tribes to help ensure the best interests of tribal nations.

In his victory speech, Trump talked about the American infrastructure issues such as rebuilding of schools, highways, hospitals, and veterans’ facilities. All of these fall into the “Four Pillars” of the Begaye-Nez administration.

