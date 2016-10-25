Pearce: Fort Wingate agreement necessary

GALLUP

For 12 years, Steve Pearce has tried to find a solution to an Indian land dispute in his congressional district. Pearce represents the Second Congressional District in New Mexico which includes the Zuni Pueblo and Navajo communities such as Alamo and Ramah.

He has also been trying to be a mediator between the Navajo and Zuni tribes when it comes to the division of land in the old Fort Wingate area.

Pearce said Monday while visiting Gallup for a meet and greet that he hopes that Congress approves an agreement between the two tribes, thus ending the dispute.

“The Navajo Council and the Zuni government have approved an agreement,” he said.

But there are a number of grassroots organizations and chapters like Churchrock who oppose any agreement that would give the Zunis any lands that the Navajos feel are sacred to their people. And there are Zunis who feel the same way.

The problem the federal government faces in trying to reach an agreement between all members of both tribes is that the Fort Wingate lands — all or most — are considered sacred to both tribes.

Pearce said he realized that this was a problem but said both tribes have to realize the longer they fight over these lands, the better the chance is that the federal government will just take the land back.

The government already did this by taking back 10,000 acres that were originally supposed to go to the two tribes and now, because it is a launch area, has been turned back tot he federal government.

