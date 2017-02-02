Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation have donated more than $3.4M to Rehoboth School by Bill Donovan February 2, 2017

WINDOW ROCK

Betsy DeVos, who is up for confirmation by the U.S. Senate for U.S. Education secretary has an indirect tie to education in this area.

It could be said that she has one degree of separation to this area.

Her nomination went to the full senate Tuesday after a 12-11 vote from the senate confirmation committee with all Republicans voting in favor and all Democrats voting against.

It turns out that the foundation her parents started has made substantial contributions to the construction of the elementary and middle school buildings for the Rehoboth Christian Mission.

