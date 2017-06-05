Three recommended for chief justice

, June 5, 2017

WINDOW ROCK

The Law and Order Committee has recommended three names to Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye for appointment to chief justice of the Navajo Nation Supreme Court.

The names recommended for chief justice are Rodgerick T. Begay, JoAnn B. Jayne and Carol K. Perry.

These three will be considered by Begaye who will make the appointment. The Navajo Nation Council will then vote to confirm the appointment.
All judges or justices that are appointed will have a two-year probation period.

Justice Allen Sloan is currently the acting chief justice. Former Chief Justice Herb Yazzie abruptly resigned in 2015 following the infamous 2014 Navajo Nation election for president and his decision to remove all nine members of the Navajo Board of Election Supervisors.

 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

  Find newsstand locations at this link.



 

Categories: Politics
Tags: Navajo Nation Supreme Court

About Author

Arlyssa Becenti

Arlyssa Becenti

Arlyssa Becenti reports on Navajo Nation Council, Business, Fort Defiance Agency, New Mexico State politics and Art/fashion. Her clans are Nát'oh dine'é Táchii'nii, Bit'ahnii, Kin łichii'nii, Kiyaa'áanii. She’s originally from Fort Defiance and has a degree in English Literature from Arizona State University. Before working for the Navajo Times she was a reporter for the Gallup Independent. She can be reached at abecenti@navajotimes.com.