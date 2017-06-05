Three recommended for chief justice

WINDOW ROCK

The Law and Order Committee has recommended three names to Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye for appointment to chief justice of the Navajo Nation Supreme Court.

The names recommended for chief justice are Rodgerick T. Begay, JoAnn B. Jayne and Carol K. Perry.

These three will be considered by Begaye who will make the appointment. The Navajo Nation Council will then vote to confirm the appointment.

All judges or justices that are appointed will have a two-year probation period.

Justice Allen Sloan is currently the acting chief justice. Former Chief Justice Herb Yazzie abruptly resigned in 2015 following the infamous 2014 Navajo Nation election for president and his decision to remove all nine members of the Navajo Board of Election Supervisors.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link.