Trump Jr. to visit Shiprock

WINDOW ROCK

Donald Trump Jr., eldest child of Republican presidential contender Donald Trump, will visit the Shiprock Chapter House Friday after speaking in Farmington, a San Juan County Republican Party spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday.

The time is not certain, but the spokeswoman said Trump would depart for Shiprock immediately following his speech and meeting with supporters at the Piñon Hills Community Church, 5101 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington. That speech is set for 2 p.m.

“They’re saying 3 o’clock in Shiprock, but I’m thinking it will be closer to 4,” the spokeswoman said.

Trump’s campaign has reached out to Native Americans recently, including a conference call with Native leaders last Thursday (see story on Page A-11) and, on Sunday, announcing a Native American coalition chaired by U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla., Cherokee), with Navajo Code Talker Fleming Begaye Sr. as honorary chairman.

New Mexico State Rep. Sharon Clahchischilliage (R-Dist. 4) was also named to the coalition. In a press release, Clahchischilliage was quoted as saying she was “outraged” that “Indian County is prevented from harnessing our own energy resources by ever-increasing regulations,” and she supports Trump’s stance on easing regulations.

Meanwhile, Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye has gone on record supporting Democratic contender Hillary Clinton, even releasing a Navajo-language radio ad urging his fellow Navajos to vote for her.

