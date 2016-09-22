Tsosie, Damon walk out on McCain roundtable by Arlyssa Becenti September 22, 2016

WINDOW ROCK

The Gold King Mine Spill, development of the former Bennett Freeze and abandoned uranium mines came up at a roundtable discussion last Friday between Navajo leaders and two U.S. senators.

In what some viewed as a last-ditch effort to garner Navajo votes, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) visited the Navajo Nation to have a discussion with Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye, Vice President Jonathan Nez and Navajo Nation Speaker LoRenzo Bates on issues that surround the Navajo Nation.

Also in attendance were members of the Navajo Nation Council and joining McCain, who is a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, was current Committee Chair Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.).

Before the discussion commenced, Council Delegate Seth Damon (Baahaali/Chilchiltah/ Manuelito/Red Rock/Rock Springs/Tsayatoh) forewarned the rest of his colleagues of a possible ulterior motive, opining that the only reason McCain was present was for “a photo op” so that he could get reelected.

Council Delegate Leonard Tsosie (Littlewater/Pueblo Pintado/Torreon/Whitehorse Lake/Baca/Prewitt/Casamero Lake/Ojo Encino/ Counselor) was disappointed with the fact that the media were present, saying it wouldn’t allow for an honest dialogue to take place with the senators.

Both delegates walked out.

