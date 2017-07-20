Forfeit does not sit well for Naa’taanii team

FARMINGTON

When Naa’taanii pitcher Carlos Dominguez walked off of the field last week he had a good feeling.

It was his last year playing with the team and his last chance to take a shot at playing in the Connie Mack World Series. And after defeating the Pumpjacks 7-2, he was certain they were on their way to turning a dream into a reality.

But minutes after Dominguez left the field all he had hoped for his team came to an end when Farmington Amateur Baseball Congress officials ruled the game a forfeit because the official scorebook noted that Dominguez went over the allotted pitch count. He had 118 pitches, 13 pitches over the pitch limit of 105, but Naa’taanii’s scorebook stated that he had seven pitches to give, and only threw 98 pitches.

“When I found out, I was shocked,” Dominguez said. “I wanted to stay longer and I wanted to play. It was rough because we could have beaten the next team, and everyone would have made a contribution…the way we took it was they (FABC) were trying to get us out.”

Before the game last Tuesday, Naa’taanii fell to the loser’s side of the bracket after losing in the opening round of the tournament.

They sought redemption in the second round against the Pumpjacks. They played seven innings and clinched a 7-2 win before scorebook officials approached Naa’taanii manager Dineh Benally to sign the scorebook that noted that Dominguez went over the pitch count. Having the first loss in the opening round, and then the possible pitch count violation pinned on them and forcing a forfeit, was enough for the league to disqualify Naa’taanii and end their season. The 4-C Clubsox eventually won the tournament when they defeated Fuel 5-4, and will be the host team for the Connie Mack World Series set to take place July 28-August 6 in Farmington at Ricketts Park.

Benally said he knew things were not right from the start.

“I said, ‘no, that’s not right,’ that’s why I didn’t sign the scorebook,” Benally said.

Benally said he awaited a protest following his not signing the book, but nothing happened, and then he got a call.

FABC Vice President Jeff Groves contacted Benally to inform him about the FABC’s decision to call a forfeit on Naa’taanii.

“About and hour and a half later, I get a call saying Naa’taanii is going to forfeit. I told him (Jeff Groves), for what reason, and he goes, ‘because of the pitch count,’ and I said, ‘no, I have a book as well, I have 98 pitches, and I used my clicker, and he goes, ‘hold on, he hangs back up and then about 10 minutes later he comes back and says, ‘oh, you have an illegal player,’” Benally recalls.

