Exceeding expectations

Diné Nation Little League 11-12 girls softball squad finish third at state

WINDOW ROCK

Diné Nation Little League 11-12-years Major Division all-star girl’s softball squad garnered third place in the New Mexico State Tournament last weekend in Albuquerque.

Diné Nation manager Rhiannon Francis, who subbed for Karen Tom, who did not make the trip, due to family emergency, said the team had 12 players who had previous state tournament experience from a different age division during prior years. She said the ladies knew the level of competitiveness the state tournament offered.

“From the beginning, it’s challenging to bring two different squads together and to incorporate them into one team,” Francis said. “The coaching staff worked with the girls daily and even twice a day at times. The Diné Nation Little League All-Stars had a goal and it was to play one game at a time. Overall, these young ladies exceeded our expectations and made us so proud.”

The state tournament was held on two separate weekends at three different field locations in Albuquerque. First round action was held July 7-9 and the second round took place July 14-16.

Diné Nation team members consisted of Autumn Shirley, Bray Holyan, Cassidy Mike, Daveigh Miles, Delerie Martinez, Desiree Nelson, Jalin Perry, Jenna Ross, Kalani Wilson, Madison Begay, Rebecca Nez, Santana Dalgai and Shinae Sam. Assisting Francis were Jerry Nez and Courage Todachine.

In the first round of the tournament, Diné Nation topped Roosevelt County, 24-5.

“The girls were nervous in the first inning however after they settled their nerves, they began playing the game they all love,” Francis said.

Diné Nation starting pitcher Jalin Perry struck out the first three batters, which set the tone for the team.

“The girls tacked on five runs,” she said while stating that they went through their entire batting order.

Francis said the defense helped the pitchers keep the hits by Roosevelt County to a minimum.

“By the second inning, the girls had 15 runs” she said. “It wasn’t until the fourth inning Roosevelt scored four runs.”

