Captured moments from the 2017 Arizona State High School Basketball Playoffs and Finals

, March 2, 2017

It was whirlwind of exciting moments and heartbreaks for this year’s Arizona State high school basketball playoffs.

Congratulations to the St. Michael Lady Cardinals and the Valley Sanders Lady Pirates who’ve won state titles. And a tip of the hat to the other teams who made this year’s playoffs a great experience.

