Captured moments from the 2017 Arizona State High School Basketball Playoffs and Finals by Navajo Times March 2, 2017

It was whirlwind of exciting moments and heartbreaks for this year’s Arizona State high school basketball playoffs.

Congratulations to the St. Michael Lady Cardinals and the Valley Sanders Lady Pirates who’ve won state titles. And a tip of the hat to the other teams who made this year’s playoffs a great experience.

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Valley Sanders Lady Pirate Codi Spencer (22) prepares to make her shot for the basket as a Leading Edge Academy defender blocks her path Saturday at the 2A girls state basketball championship game in Prescott Valley, Arizona. The Lady Pirates won the 1A title by a score of 70-39. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero The Valley Sanders Lady Pirates prepare for their 2A girls state basketball championship game against Leading Edge Academy Saturday at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. The Lady Pirates defeated LEA, 70-39, to win the trophy. Navajo Times | Sunnie R. Clahchischiligi Farmington’s Sol Rascon (22) puts up a basket while Kirtland Central’s Terrin Willie (11) attempts a block during the 5A district 1 championship game. Farmington defeated Kirtland Central 84-66. Navajo Times | Sunnie R. Clahchischiligi An Aztec player tries for two points in the paint as Bloomfield’s Destiny Walther (32) and Halle Payne (21) team up for block. Bloomfield defeated Aztec 41-33. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Ganado Hornet fans cheer on thier team Feb. 21 during the game against Sabino at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Ganado defeated Sabino, 54-50, during the 3A boys state basketball quarterfinal game. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Ganado Hornet Jamaal Coleman (34) keeps a Sabino defender from stealing the ball Feb. 21 during the 3A boys state basketball quarterfinal game at the Prescott Valley Event Center. Ganado defeated Sabino, 54-50. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow Bulldog Rory Billie (3) flies through the air as Ganado’s Jamaal Coleman reaches for the ball Feb. 24 in Glendale, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Ganado Hornet Daryl Lincoln, white jersey, releases the ball from the three-point line as Winslow Bulldog Darius James (10) attempts to block it Feb. 24 in Glendale, Arizona, during the 3A boys state basketball semifinal game. Winslow won, 59-42. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow Bulldog Rory Billie, middle, steals the ball from Ganado Hornet Daryl Lincoln (24) Feb. 24 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Winslow defeated Ganado, 59-42, during the 3A boys state basketball semifinal game. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Ganado Hornet Jamaal Coleman (34) and Winslow Bulldog Rory Billie (3) go after the ball Feb. 24 at the Gila River Arena during the 3A boys state basketball semifinal game. WInslow defeated Ganado, 59-42. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Ganado Hornets fans hold the Navajo Nation flag and a Hornets blanket Feb. 24 during the 3A boys state basketball semifinal game against the Winslow Bulldogs at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Lady Trojan Anna Gorman,left, attempts to knock the ball away from Holbrook Lady Roadrunner Madison Chappel (24) Feb. 24 during the 3A girls state basketball semifinal game in Glendale, Arizona. Valley Christian defeated Holrbook, 69-54. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Holbrook Lady Roadrunners Dishie Kinlicheenie (20), Tristen Ambrose (3) and Alishea Kee (42) walk back to their bench after losing to the Valley Christian Lady Trojans, 69-54, Feb. 24 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Pinon Eagle Enrique Segay (32) is double teamed by Tyreck Cosay (12) and Jalin Parrish Feb. 18 during the 2A boys state basketball quarterfinal game at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Alchesay defeated Pinon, 59-47. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Red Mesa’s Garrett Benally, white jersey, reaches for the ball as Superior defenders attempt to steal the ball away Feb. 18 during the 1A boys state basketball quarterfinal game at the Prescott Valley Event Center. Red Mesa defeated Superior, 70-61. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Red Mesa’s Tristan Tsosie (32) sets up for a shot against a NFL Yet defender Feb. 24 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Red Mesa’s Sherwin Benally (24) jumps into a defending NFL Yet player while attempting a shot Feb. 24 at the Prescott Valley Event Center. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Valley Sanders Lady Pirate Codi Spencer (22) keeps a Leading Edge Academy defender from blocking her shot Saturday during the 2A girls’ state basketball championship game at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. The Lady Pirates defeated LEA, 70-39, to win the first place trophy. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Valley Sanders Lady Pirate Valiyah Yazzie (21) drives the ball against a Leading Edge Academy defender Feb. 25. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Valley Sanders Lady Pirate Cherelle Speen (20) claps as possession of the ball goes to her team Feb. 25 during the 2A girls state basketball championship game against Leading Edge Academy at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero The Valley Sanders Lady Pirates prepare for their 2A girls state basketball championship game against Leading Edge Academy as the first place trophy is displayed in the middle of the court Feb. 25 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Valley Christian’s Anna Gorman (12) smiles as her teammates Hailey Russell (4) and Sabriya Smith (24) hold their championship trophy above their heads Feb. 25 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Valley Christian Lady Trojan Jada Pourier hugs her teammate Anna Gorman after winning the 3A girls state basketball championship title Feb. 25 at the Gila River Arena, Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Page Lady Sand Devil Monique Fuller, left, and her teammates cheer on the rest of the team as they score Feb. 25 during the 3A girls state basketball championship game against the Valley Christian Lady Trojans in Glendale, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Page Lady Sand Devils head coach Ryan Whitehorse celebrates his team’s score against the Valley Christian Lady Trojans Feb. 25. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Page Lady Sand Devils LelIsa Watson, left, and Jacey Salabiye (50) try to steal the ball from Valley Christian’s Sabriya Smith (24) Feb. 25 during the 3A girls state basketball championship game in Glendale, Arizona. Page was narrowly defeated, 41-40. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero The Page Lady Sand Devils fans do “the wave” feb. 25 during the 3A girls state basketball championship game against the Valley Christian Lady Trojans at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Valley Christian Lady Trojan Anna Gorman is hugged after they win the 3A girls state basketball champioship title Feb. 25 against the Page Lady Sand Devils at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow Bulldog Pete Dalgai (1) shoots the ball for the basket over a defending Fountain Hills Falcon defender Feb. 25. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow Bulldog Yoann Djassa (5) gets by a guarding Fountain Hills defender in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 25. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow Bulldog Rory Billie (3) goes up against a Fountain Hills defender during the 3A boys state basketball championship game at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday. Winslow was defeated by Fountain Hills, 55-48. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow Buldog Pete Dalgai (1) grabs the ball as a Fountain Hills Falcon player misses a chance to steal it Feb. 25 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, during the 3A boys state basketball championship game. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero The Winslow Bulldogs bench react to the loss against the Fountain Hills Falcons Feb. 25 in Glendale, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero An emotional Winslow Bulldogs offer each other support after being defeated by the Fountain Hills Falcons, 55-48, for the 3A boys state basketball championship title Feb. 25 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Qiuntero Alchesay Lady Falcon Laney Lupe, left, drives the ball against a Thatcher Lady Eagle defender while setting for a shot for the basket during the 2A girls’ basketball quarterfinal game on Feb.18. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Alchesay Lady Falcon Arlanna Henry (14) and a Thatcher Lady Eagle reach for the ball Feb. 18 at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Alchesay defeated Thatcher, 61-51. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Blue Ridge’s Josiah Vital (13) is fouled by a Northwest Christian player while attempting to make a shot for the basket Feb. 21 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Blue Ridge Yellow Jacket Darrien Burnette drives the ball against a Northwest Christian defender Feb. 21 during the 3A boys state basketball quarterfinal game at the Prescott Valley Event Center. Blue Ridge lost, 63-50. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero The St. Michael Lady Cardinals surround their 1A girls state basketball championship first-place trophy after defeating the Rock Point Lady Cougars at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Rock Point Lady Cougar Chrystalana Clark (15) and her teammates gather around the 1A girls state baskletball runner-up trophy Feb. 25, after being defeated by the St. Michael Lady Cardinals at the Prescott Valley Event Center. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero St. Michael Lady Cardinal teammates Jalynn Smith, middle, and Ali Upshaw, left, hug one another as Delila Nakaidinae (23) looks on after they beat Rock Point, 57-35, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero The St. Michael Lady Cardinals bench begins to celebrate after defeating the Rock Point Lady Cougars, 57-35, Feb. 25, at the Prescott Valley Event Center. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero St. Michael Lady Cardinal Jalynn Smith, left, and Rock Point Lady Cougar Ranisha Begey (32) go for the ball Feb. 25 during the 1A girls state basketball championship game at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated Rock Point to win the gold ball. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero St. Michael’s Jalynn Smith (4) holds onto the ball from Rock Point Lady Cougar Crystanya Begay (22) and Lara Begay (10) Feb. 25, during the 1A girls state basketball champioship game. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Greyhills Academy Lady Knight MyKayla Zahne, left, eyes the basket and sets up for a shot against St. Michael Lady Cardinals Feb. 18 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero St. Michael Lady Cardinal Jalynn Smith (4) steals the ball from Greyhills Academy Lady Knight Kenya Smith, right, Feb. 18 , at the Prescott Valley Event Center. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero St. Michael Lady Cardinal Ali Upshaw (0) sets up for a shot against defending Greyhills Academy Lady Knight MyKayla Zahne, left, during the 1A girls basketball quarterfinal game in Prescott Valley, Arizona Feb. 18. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero St. Michael Lady Cardinal Delila Nakaidinae (23) grabs the rebound from a Greyhills Academy Lady Knight Feb. 18 at the Prescott Valley Event Center. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Greyhills Academy Lady Knight Kenya Smith (30) drives the ball around St. Michael Lady Cardinal Jalynn Smith (4) Feb. 18 during in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Greyhills Academy Lady Knight MyKayla Zahne walks with head down as she walks back to her bench after losing to the St. Michael Lady Cardinals in the 1A girls basketball quarterfinal game in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero The Chinle Lady Wildcats cheer on their teammates Feb. 20 during the 3A girls state basketball quartfinal game against the Ganado Lady Hornets at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Chinle defeated Ganado, 46-42. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Ganado Lady Hornets head coach Mike Bitsuie, right, and his team celebrate as their teammates score against the Chinle Lady Wildcats Feb. 20 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Chinle Lady Wildcat Nahatabaa Nacona (10) eyes the basket as she runs into defending Ganado Lady Hornet Jaelynn Curley (10) Feb. 20. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Chinle Lady Wildcat head coach Pete Butler gestures to one of his players Feb. 20 during the 3A girls state basketball quarterfinal game against the Ganado Lady Hornets at the Prescott Valley Event Center. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Chinle Wildcat Stacey Begay (50) and Ganado’s Amber James (20) reach for the ball Feb. 20 at the Prescott Valley Event Center. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Ganado Lady Hornet Amber James (20) drives the ball around Chinle Lady Wildcat Amanda Antone (45) Feb. 20 during the 3A girls state basketball quarterfinal game in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Chinle’s Grayce Claw (23) sets up to shoot the ball against guarding Ganado Lady Hornet Michelene Coleman Feb. 20 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Ganado Lady Hornet Jaelynn Curley (10) drivrs the ball down the court against Chinle Lady Wildcat Delteebaa Nacona Feb. 20 during the 3A girls state basketball quarterfinal game at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Chinle defeated Ganado, 46-42. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Chinle’s Nahatabaa Nacona (10) dribbles the ball against defending Page’s Myka Taliman (20) Feb. 24 during the 3A girls state basketball semifinal game at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Chinle Lady Wildcat Amanda Antone aims the ball over defending Page’s Ariel Austin (5) Feb. 24 in Glendale, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Chinle Lady WIldcat Raquelle Curley, left, drives the ball against defending Page Lady Sand Devil Jacey Salabiye Feb. 24 during the 3A girls state basketball semifinal game at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Page defeated Chinle, 48-39. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Coconino Lady Panther Kortnee Begaye, middle, powers her way through a triple team Cactus defense Feb. 17 during the 4A girls state basketball quarterfinal game in Flagstaff. Coconino defeated Cactus, 52-41. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Coconino Lady Panther Kortnee Begaye (44) shoots the ball for the basket between Cactus defenders Feb. 17 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Coconino defeated Cactus, 52-41. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Flagstaff Lady Eagle Nizhoni Thomas (14) releases the ball for the basket as a Pueblo Magnet defender reaches up Feb. 17 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quinero Flagstaff Lady Eagle Monique Ware, white jersey, and a Pueblo Magnet player go after the ball Feb. 17 in Flagstaff, Arizona, during the 4A girls state basketball quarterfinal game. Flagstaff won, 84-65.

