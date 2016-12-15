Holbrook edges Ganado to win Round Valley tournament by Oree Foster December 15, 2016

FORT DEFIANCE

Holbrook’s strong first half allowed the Lady Roadrunners to chalk up a championship win over previously unbeaten Ganado Lady Hornets at the Round Valley Invitational.

Holbrook edged Ganado, 44-43, for the title. Earlier in pool play, the Lady Hornets knocked off the Lady Roadrunners, 51-41.

In the tournament championship game, Holbrook took a 10-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Roadrunners extended its lead to six points, 23-17, at the end of the second quarter.

Both teams stepped up in the third quarter. In an up-tempo contest, Ganado outscored Holbrook, 17-15. The Lady Roadrunners continued to enjoy the lead, 38-34. The Lady Hornets outscored the Lady Roadrunners, 9-6, during the fourth quarter.

Elena Smith tallied 13 points and Madisen Chappell added nine points for Holbrook.

JaeLynn Curley pumped in 11 points and Michelene Coleman added 10 points for Ganado.

Holbrook head coach Greg Perkins said after suffering a 10-point loss to Ganado in pool play, the Lady Roadrunners wanted another shot at Ganado in the championship game.

“We felt we could play better than we did the first time, and we did,” Perkins said. “We defended (JaeLynn) Curley a little different and forced the rest of their team to make plays. Down the stretch they got in front with some clutch shooting.”

With 20 seconds remaining in the game, Holbrook’s Dakota Dick scored on a driving layup to put the Lady Roadrunners in the lead for good.

“They are a good team,” Perkins said. “We were able to turn the tables on them and hand them their first loss of the season. It was a good tournament for us. We came together a little more as a team. Our bench depth really got us to the title. Now with two tournament wins, Queen Creek and Round Valley, behind us, we can focus the rest of the season on power point contests.”

To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.