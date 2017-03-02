Lady Pirates repeat as champions

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz.

Trying to stop the Valley girls’ basketball team at this year’s Arizona Class 2A tournament was like trying to stop a fast-moving freight train – move, or get ran over.

Despite being given the No. 5 seed for this year’s tournament the Lady Pirates dominated this year’s field and won each game by an average of 37 points.

On Saturday, the Pirates jumped on the Leading Edge Academy Spartans from the outset and capped the season with a 70-39 win in the 2A title game at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

With that, Valley repeated as state champions under the tutelage of esteemed second-year coach Dorothy Mitchell.

Afterward, Mitchell told the media they used their fifth seed as motivation.

The Pirates could do little wrong on Saturday as they scored the first 10 points with senior Cherelle Speen putting in four points while sophomore Valiyah Yazzie and freshman Nizhoni James added a trey each.

Leading Edge finally got on the scoreboard at the 4:55 mark, but Valley went on another run. The lead was pushed to 22-2 on James’ trey with 2:20 left in the opening stanza.

