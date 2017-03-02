N.M. state playoffs

Area coaches pleased with seedings

FRUITLAND, N.M.

There were few surprises for many of the high school boys’ basketball teams when it came to the New Mexico state championship seeding selections announced on Sunday.

Many area teams and their coaches were content with the seeds they were given as they considered their records, regular season, and regular district season.

Here is a look at the state seeding for boys’ basketball and what some coaches had to say.

In Class 5A, the Farmington Scorpions received the highest seed from the area at No. 3. They will host No. 14 Los Alamos on Saturday at 6 p.m.

During the selection show, it was initially stated that Farmington was seeded No. 6, but the selection committee made a mistake and corrected it immediately.

Farmington head coach Paul Corley said despite the hiccup, his team was happy with their seed.

“We’re really, really pleased with that seed, that’s kind of what I thought we were going to get,” he said. “We played them before and won.”

Farmington defeated Los Alamos, 55-39, at a tournament earlier in the season.

Corley said they’ve moved up a seed just about every year, but they have to be careful as they prepare for the first round. Farmington was seeded No. 4 last season and No. 13 Bernalillo defeated them.

“We just got to really prepare this week and stay focused, we had a little hiccup last year to Bernalillo,” he said. “They understand how important this week is, we’re just going to worry about Los Alamos.”

Kirtland Central, who finished behind Farmington in the 1-5A district tournament over the weekend, received the No. 9 seed. They will travel to No. 8 Artesia for a 5 p.m. game on Saturday.

Kirtland Central head coach Brian Dowdy said despite wanting to stay close to home, his team was pleased with their seed.

