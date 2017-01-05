Many Farms finish as reserve champion

FORT DEFIANCE

Many Farms gained invaluable experience as the Lobos competed in the talent-filled Phoenix Christian Invitational tournament.

Many Farms played five games in the tournament, including one pool play game. Many Farms completed the tournament with a 3-2 record.

Many Farms head coach Tracey Todacheene said the Lobos played against quality competition.

“It was a good tournament,” Todacheene said. “I saw some strengths of the team and I saw some weaknesses which we will address at practice. I am proud of how the kids performed. The kids did not back down to the competition. We’re looking to keep on improving as the second half of the season begins. We have a lot of region games remaining. Our goal is to win the remaining region games and earn a berth in the postseason.”

In first game of pool play, Many Farms went toe-to-toe, battling host Phoenix Christian.

Phoenix Christian edged Many Farms, 51-48, after 32 minutes of action.

Many Farms held an 11-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. Both teams tallied 11 points apiece in the second quarter as Many Farms held a 22-20 halftime lead.

In an up-tempo third quarter, Phoenix Christian outscored Many Farms, 21-18, taking a 41-40 advantage as the third quarter expired. Phoenix Christian outscored the Lobos, 10-8, in the fourth quarter.

“We did not finish in the fourth quarter,” Todacheene said. “We had opportunities to win the game. The kids learned from our loss.”

Pablo Martinez paced Many Farms with 13 points. Guymon Todacheene added 10 points for Many Farms.

Many Farms entered the tournament bracket, facing Tempe Prep in the opening round. Many Farms crushed Tempe Prep, 65-46.

Many Farms and Tempe Prep were tied at 20-20 at the end of the first quarter. Many Farms held Tempe Prep to two points, while the Lobos canned 12 points. Many Farms held a 32-22 halftime lead.

To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.