Refusal to submit annual audits shuts out Gallup girls basketball booster club by Bill Donovan October 6, 2016

GALLUP

The parents of players of the Lady Bengals basketball team were out in full force Monday night trying to convince members of the Gallup-McKinley Public School Board to bring back their coach.

Kumau Turner, who has coached the team to the state playoffs during his five years as coach, did not have his contract renewed this year and the school district is now looking for a replacement.

The team has come in second in Class 5A state playoffs for the past two seasons and Turner has received a great deal of praise in the past for his ability to keep the team operating at a state playoff level.

At Monday’s meeting, parents added to that praise by saying their daughters loved playing for him and that he was a major asset for the district.

But while they sing praises, Turner has been a pebble in the shoe of the district as well, reason being centered around the team’s booster club, which goes by the name Prestige.

“The booster club was part of the reason his contract was not renewed,” said the district’s superintendent, Frank Chapetti, on Wednesday. “All of the school booster clubs are required to submit audits showing how much money they have collected or raised, and how they have used it.”

However, Prestige, which was started by Turner two years ago, has refused to do so.

“Before Prestige, the team’s booster club was known as the Lady Bengals, and they complied with the district’s request and turned in audits annually, as did all other booster clubs in the district,” said Chiapetti.

But for whatever reason, Turner and his new club have yet to submit those required annual audits.

As per district policy, Chiapetti said the club has been shut out.

“The district does not recognize them and they cannot use the school’s name or facilities,” he said.

Turner continues to be a teacher at Gallup High School.

