Shiprock knocks off Page for Chinle tournament title by Oree Foster December 15, 2016

CHINLE

Shiprock head coach Larenson Henderson said the Lady Chieftains’ aggressiveness on both sides of the floor was the key to its 53-32 championship victory during the Choice Wireless Classic at the Wildcat Den in Chinle last Saturday night.

“The team played aggressive throughout the entire game,” Henderson said. “I sub freely, so that has a lot to do with our team championship. I sub five players at time, so the girls do not get tired. I think that was one of our keys to winning the tournament. We have depth with players coming off the bench. I think we wore down Page.”

Page first-year head coach Ryan Whitehorse said the tournament was a good learning experience for his team.

“The entire tournament showed us our weaknesses and strengths to build on for the rest of the season,” Whitehorse said. “Shiprock is a good team and when we play a team like them we have to want to it more than them. That’s what hurt us in that game, Shiprock wanted to win more than us. They outhustled, that’s all it was.”

Shiprock’s offense went to work quickly in the first quarter. Lady Chieftains’ Paige Dale knocked down five of Shiprock’s seven points.

With 5:19 remaining in the first quarter, Page’s Jacey Salabiye connected with a basket. She followed with a pair of free throws, cutting Shiprock’s lead to three points, 7-4.

A basket by Kylie McKinley lifted Shiprock to an 11-4 advantage. A three-pointer by Myka Taliman cut Shiprock’s lead to four points, 11-7. Lady Chieftains’ Tanisha Begay retaliated with a trey, giving Shiprock a 14-7 lead as the first period ended.

