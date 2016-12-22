Teamwork, hard work keys Ganado to success by Oree Foster December 22, 2016

GANADO

Ganado first-year head boys’ basketball coach Bob Wolk said teamwork and hard work have been key to the Hornets’ success this season.

“The kids are working at becoming a better basketball team,” said, who has 35 years of basketball coaching experience in Texas. “Every time the kids hit the floor they are getting better. At practice, the kids are working on correcting their mistakes. They are improving. They are working on defense and working on offense. They are working as a team. They are working hard.”

The Hornets have fended off all their opponents. Leading into its game with the Show Low Cougars last night, the Hornets are 10-0.

“The kids are exploring unchartered waters,” Wolk said. “The team is undefeated, but they are humble. It’s been a while since a Ganado team has had this much success, since Dave Freeman coached. It’s one game at a time. The kids can’t look past our next opponent. The kids are great to work with. They listen and they are coachable.”

Wolk pointed out that he has 13 hard working and disciplined players.

“I love the kids,” Wolk said. “They are well disciplined, they’re always ready to improve their game.”

Ganado chalked up a pair of Class 3A North Region victories, including a win over the Monument Valley Mustangs, 71-59, and a win over the Page Sand Devils, 59-57, in overtime.

Against Monument Valley, the Hornets raced out to a 20-7 first quarter advantage. The Hornets took a 39-20 lead into the locker room for halftime, after outscoring the Mustangs, 19-13, in the second quarter.

