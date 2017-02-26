Two northern teams among state’s best

GLENDALE, Ariz.

The final curtain for the 2017 Arizona state boys and girls basketball tournament came to a close on Saturday.

Six local teams made the finals in their respective classes with two teams emerging as state champions.

The two teams that won their titles were in the lower class division with their finals taking place at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

The St. Michael Lady Cardinals jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the opening quarter over conference rival Rock Point and never looked back.

The Cardinals avenged four early losses to Rock Point and won the one that counted in the Class 1A bracket.

“I don’t care how many times we played them we were bound to get one win,” said St. Michael coach Carl Adams, following their 57-35 win.

In 2A, the Valley Sanders Lady Pirates put on a clinic and dismantled Gilbert Leading Edge Academy by a 70-39 count. The Lady Pirates, who were the Division V champs last year, breeze through their bracket and won each game by an average of 37 points.

In the 3A division, the Page Lady Sand Devils battled back from a five-point deficit, only to come up short to top-seed Chandler Valley Christian at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Valley Christian junior guard Anna Gorman knocked down a pair of free throws with 8.8 seconds as the Lady Trojans escaped with a 41-40 victory.

In the boys 2A title game, Gilbert Christian beat No. 2 seed Alchesay by a 66-51 count in Prescott Valley.

In the finale at Glendale, the Winslow Bulldogs were outlasted in the 3A title game with eventual winner Fountain Hills hitting 6-of-8 free throws down the stretch en route to a 55-48 win.





Slideshow: Scenes from the tournament

Wildcat shoots Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Chinle Lady Wildcat Amanda Antone(45) shoots the ball over defending Page Lady Sand Devil Ariel Austin (5) Friday at the Gila River Arena in Glendale. Page defeated Chinle, 48-39, and take on the Valley Christian Lady Trojans for the girls 3A state championship title Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in Glendale, Arizona. Get the ball Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Rock Point Lady Cougar Christin Bahe (23) and a Gregory School Lady Hawk defender go after the ball Friday at the Prescott Valley Event Center. The Cougars will take on the St. Michael Lady Cardinals for the 1A state championship title in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Shoot it Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Rock Point Lady Cougar Lara Begay (10) shoots the ball for the basket Friday against The Gregory School Lady Hawks in Prescott Valley, Arizona. San Devils block Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Page Lady Sand Devil LeLisa Watson (14) attempts to block Chinle's Raquelle Curley (30) Friday in Glendale. Leaping and shooting Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Ganado Hornet Daryl Lincoln, center, leaps to the air and shoots for the basket against defending Winslow Bulldog Darius James (10) at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Taking it to the hoop Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow Bulldog Rory Billie (3) takes the ball to the hoop as Ganado Hornets teammates Jamaal Coleman, right, and Daryl Lincoln (24) attempt to block his shot Friday night during the boy's 3A semifinal game at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Winslow defeated the Hornets, 59-42, and will take on Fountain Hills at 6:30 p.m. for the championship title. Making a basket Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Valley Sanders Lady Pirate Codi Spencer (22) shoots the ball for the basket against a Leading Edge Academy Lady Spartan defender Saturday during the 2A girls state basketball championship game in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Triumph! Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero The St. Michael Lady Cardinals celebrate their 1A state championship trophy Saturday after defeating the Rock Point Lady Cougars, 57-35, at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Reach for it! St. Michael Lady Cardinal Delila Nakaidine (23) reaches for the ball as Rock Point Lady Cougar Roan Tsosie (31) grabs the rebound Saturday in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Go for it! Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero St. Michael Lady Cardinal Jaelynn Smith, left, and Rock Point Lady Cougar Ranisha Begey (32) go for the ball Saturday morning during the 1A girl’s state basketball championship game at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated Rock Point to win the gold ball. Set up Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow Bulldog Rory Billie (3) sets up to shoot the ball for the basket against a guarding Fountain Hill player Saturday evening in Glendale, Arizona. Eyeing it Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow Bulldog Trishane Cly (2) eyes the basket as he sets up for the shot during the 3A boys state basketball championship game at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Guarding it Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Page Lady Sand Devil Myka Taliman (20) shoots the ball over guarding Valley Christian Lady Trojan Sabriya Smith (24) Saturday during the 3A girls state championship game at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Congratulations Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero The Valley Sanders Lady Pirates congratulate one another of their first half action against the Leading Edge Academy Lady Spartans Saturday during the 2A girls state basketball championship game in Prescott Valley.





