Two northern teams among state’s best

, February 26, 2017

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
The St. Michael Lady Cardinals celebrate their 1A state championship trophy Saturday after defeating the Rock Point Lady Cougars, 57-35, at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

GLENDALE, Ariz.

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
St. Michael Lady Cardinal Delila Nakaidine (23) reaches for the ball as Rock Point Lady Cougar Roan Tsosie (31) grabs the rebound Saturday in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

The final curtain for the 2017 Arizona state boys and girls basketball tournament came to a close on Saturday.

Six local teams made the finals in their respective classes with two teams emerging as state champions.

The two teams that won their titles were in the lower class division with their finals taking place at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

The St. Michael Lady Cardinals jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the opening quarter over conference rival Rock Point and never looked back.

The Cardinals avenged four early losses to Rock Point and won the one that counted in the Class 1A bracket.

“I don’t care how many times we played them we were bound to get one win,” said St. Michael coach Carl Adams, following their 57-35 win.

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
St. Michael Lady Cardinal Jaelynn Smith, left, and Rock Point Lady Cougar Ranisha Begey (32) go for the ball Saturday morning during the 1A girl’s state basketball championship game at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated Rock Point to win the gold ball.

In 2A, the Valley Sanders Lady Pirates put on a clinic and dismantled Gilbert Leading Edge Academy by a 70-39 count. The Lady Pirates, who were the Division V champs last year, breeze through their bracket and won each game by an average of 37 points.

In the 3A division, the Page Lady Sand Devils battled back from a five-point deficit, only to come up short to top-seed Chandler Valley Christian at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Valley Christian junior guard Anna Gorman knocked down a pair of free throws with 8.8 seconds as the Lady Trojans escaped with a 41-40 victory.

In the boys 2A title game, Gilbert Christian beat No. 2 seed Alchesay by a 66-51 count in Prescott Valley.

In the finale at Glendale, the Winslow Bulldogs were outlasted in the 3A title game with eventual winner Fountain Hills hitting 6-of-8 free throws down the stretch en route to a 55-48 win.


Slideshow: Scenes from the tournament


To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.


Categories: Basketball
Tags: Lady Cardinals, Lady Pirates, Lady Sand Devils

About Author

Quentin Jodie

Quentin Jodie

Quentin Jodie is the Sports Editor for the Navajo Times. He started working for the Navajo Times in February 2010 and was promoted to the Sports Editor position at the end of summer in 2012. Previously, he wrote for the Gallup Independent. Reach him at qjodie@navajotimes.com