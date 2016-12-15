Window Rock captures Choice Wireless Classic by Oree Foster December 15, 2016

CHINLE

It was a tale of two halves for the Window Rock Scouts and Chinle Wildcats.

Chinle turned in a strong first half, while Window Rock played mediocre during the initial 16 minutes. The Wildcats held a 32-27 first half advantage.

In the second half, Window Rock outscored Chinle, 31-11. When it was all said and done, Window Rock posted a 58-47 victory over Chinle to capture the Choice Wireless Classic boy’s tournament championship at the Wildcat Den in Chinle last Saturday.

First-year Window Rock head coach Joel Harper said the Scouts turned things around in the second half.

“We kind of struggled in the first half,” he said. “We didn’t hit our shots. We committed some turnovers and Chinle converted. In the second half, it was a different story. We hit our shots and we didn’t commit costly turnovers. In fact our defense forced Chinle to hurry their shots, and we got some steals. It was a good win.”

Chinle head coach Raul Mendoza, the former Window Rock head coach, said the Wildcats started off well, then failed to execute in the second half.

“Our shots were off in the second half,” he said. “We didn’t play as well as we should have in the second half. We missed some baskets inside. When we missed baskets, Window Rock took advantage and scored. It was a tough loss. We play Window Rock again on Dec. 20. That game will count toward region standings and power rankings.”

