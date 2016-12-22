Window Rock Lady Scouts chalk up two impressive wins by Oree Foster December 22, 2016

FORT DEFIANCE

No. 2 ranked Window Rock Lady Scouts continue to impress in the latest statewide power rankings by chalking up two impressive wins on the road.

Window Rock crushed the Snowflake Lady Lobos, 76-43, in a contest played in Snowflake.

Window Rock jumped on a slow-starting Snowflake team in the first quarter. The Lady Scouts held a 17-5 advantage in the first quarter. Window Rock held a 35-15 halftime lead, after outscoring the Lady Lobos, 18-10, in the second quarter.

In an up-tempo third quarter, Window Rock outscored Snowflake, 26-20, for a 61-35 lead after the third quarter expired. The Lady Scouts netted 15 points and the Lady Lobos managed eight points during the fatal fourth quarter.

Venessa James poured in 20 points to lead Window Rock. Dominique Chee and D’Ovionn Wagner both canned 14 points, while Kymberly Pablo added 10 points on a winning campaign for Window Rock.

