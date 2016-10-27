N.M. football roundup
Miyamura bests KC, now tied with Aztec in district race
KIRTLAND, N.M.
Things are rolling right along for area high school football teams as they compete in their district seasons.
In 5A District 1, the Miyamura High School football team is now 3-0, tied with Aztec High School in the district, after picking up their latest win 50-14 over Kirtland Central High School last Friday.
The Patriots took advantage of their improved offensive game and cruised past Kirtland Central for the win.
Miyamura head coach Wesley Shank said his team had a strong start to the game and continued the momentum throughout the competition.
“We played well. This was probably one of the best first quarters we actually had all year,” Shank said. “We’ve been struggling in the first, so it was kind of nice to see us come out in the first and play well.”
Miyamura scored 14 of their 50 points in the first quarter alone, leaving Kirtland Central to have to play catch up. Miyamura extended their lead to 38-7 at the half.
Leading the Patriots on the offensive end was Matt Chavez and Christian Coffey.
Shank said his team made some vast improvements on offense throughout the season and it finally started to pay off.
“I thought we threw the ball really well; minimal drops these last couple of games, which is nice,” Shank said. “I know early in the season, we were dropping the ball quit a bit…we’re getting there.”
To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.