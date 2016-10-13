Shiprock capitalizes on Crownpoint’s mistakes
SHIPROCK
For some time now, the Shiprock High School football team has been learning the true meaning of brotherhood.
Last Friday night, when they hosted Crownpoint High School in their last nondistrict contest of the season, they showed everyone the meaning of the concept when they defeated the Eagles 44-14. Shiprock is now 4-3 overall and Crownpoint is 3-4.
Shiprock head coach Eric Stovall said he had some young, non-starters step up for their teammates, exemplifying good sportsmanship as well as team unity that the team has worked hard to uphold.
“The kids play really hard for each other and I thought we had a lot of kids that normally don’t play in starting roles step up and help to contribute for a team win,” he said.
“It was very positive.”
The positive result started early for the Chiefs.
Shiprock senior cornerback Adrian Gibson kicked off the game with an interception and ran for an 80-yard touchdown with 6:52 left in the first quarter.
On Crownpoint’s next possession, the Eagles fumbled the ball leaving Shiprock’s Rhakeem Anagale to score with 6:25 left in the first quarter.
Crownpoint continued to make mistakes that led Shiprock to another touchdown, this time by Shiprock’s Steve Lara with 1:39 left in the first quarter. Anagale scored his second touchdown with seconds left in the quarter to put Shiprock up 24-0 at the end of the first period.
Crownpoint head coach Roderick Harlan said the mistakes made by his team were not part of the plan and Shiprock took advantage of the opportunities given.
“The game plan was just to run the ball and try and do some passing. Unfortunately we had multiple mistakes that killed us and they capitalized on them,” Harlan said.
“Shiprock’s a good team; they capitalized on every mistake that we had and unfortunately we were on the bad end of that.”
To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.