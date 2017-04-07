Navajo Times All-Star ceremony set for Monday

WINDOW ROCK

With the track, softball and baseball seasons in full swing there is one thing left to do to close out the winter sports season.

On Monday, the Navajo Times will be honoring the Winter Sports All-Stars at the Phil Thomas Event Center in Shiprock.

Doors open at 9 a.m. with the photo session taking place at 10 a.m. Once the photo session is done we will go right into our awards ceremony with former Miss Navajo and Grammy nominee Radmilla Cody giving the keynote address.

Last week’s edition of the Navajo Times included the list of All-Stars but the coaches of the year for wrestling were not included. The two coaches that were selected are Monument Valley coach Jacob Collins and Aztec coach Monte Maxwell.

Aztec placed third as a team at the New Mexico Class 5A state meet while Monument Valley took ninth at the Arizona Division IV state tournament.

