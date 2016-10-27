Crownpoint cowboy passes litmus test, wins average title by Quentin Jodie October 27, 2016

GRANTS, N.M.

With a tough pen of steers, the Grants High School Rodeo presented some problems for the eight bull doggers that took part.

On Saturday, half of the field recorded no times. Things did not get any better on Sunday as the number of qualified runs was whittled down even further with only two cowboys catching and throwing their draws.

That hit-or-miss phenomenon seemed to hit every cowboy except Crownpoint sophomore Matthew Jodie. Jodie managed to get both of his draws thrown as he emerged as the average winner at the conclusion of the two-day rodeo.

“I just wanted to catch both of my steers and get points,” Jodie said.

During Saturday’s performance, he placed second with a 14.73 run and on Sunday, he turned in the fastest run with an 11.73 effort for an aggregate of 26.46 seconds.

With that, Jodie earned his first average title at a high school rodeo event.

“I’m happy that I finally won the average,” said Jodie, who adding that he finished as the reserve champion at both the Deming and Belen rodeos last season.

That first and second place finish earned Jodie 19 points in the year-end standing with the top four making the National High School Finals Rodeo next summer.

“My dad (Sheridan) made national so I want to try and get qualified,” the Mulholland Well cowboy said.

Last season, he finished seventh overall and missed making nationals by 20 points.

To get qualified, Jodie has to play catch up as he missed the first three rodeos of the season.

He is currently tied for fifth place in the season standings with Blaine Garley. Both cowboys trail event leaders Adriano Duran (63), Brady Reneau (43), Bryce McCormick (28), and Rooster Yazzie (27).

In Grants, Yazzie added eight points to his season standing with a fourth place finish in Saturday’s round with a 21.01 run.

“I’m doing alright,” said Yazzie. “I just have to keep catching them.”

As a national qualifier last year, Yazzie said he’s hoping to use that experience to make it back again.

“That’s the plan,” said the Tohatchi High junior, who also placed outside the top 10 in the tie-down event on Sunday.

To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.