Hedeman likens Cody Jesus to Sage Kimzey by Quentin Jodie February 2, 2017

RIO RANCHO, N.M.

It didn’t take long for Cody Jesus to make an impression.

The 2016 Indian National Finals Rodeo bull riding world champion added another title to his mantle on Saturday night.

Jesus earned the event title at the CBR Bucking on the Rio Grande by riding two of three draws at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. He finished the fourth annual event with an aggregate of 181 points.

“This is a big accomplishment, but I don’t think I am done yet,” Jesus said. “I am going to try and make my way through the tour, hopefully come out the world champion in the CBR.”

Jesus fended off Honeyville, Utah cowboy Tyler Bingham by five points in the aggregate race as the latter scored a 90-point ride to start the semifinal round for a 176-point average. Nevertheless, Jesus sealed the victory with a 92-point ride on Karaoke, an ornery bull owned by Jerilyn Harmon.

“I’ve seen him a lot on TV and I’ve seem him at the NFR,” Jesus said of ‘Karaoke.’ “I knew if I moved my legs and spurred like I should I would get a good ride.”

Based on his performance, CBR Producer and Ambassador Tuff Hedeman confirmed that Jesus has earned enough points to take part on the elite Road to Cheyenne Tour, where the world champion bull rider earns a $100,000 bonus at the conclusion of the CBR season.

“The one thing you can see in Cody Jesus is that he is a tremendous talent,” Hedeman said. “You don’t do what he did tonight without that. You don’t do that because you got lucky and you are on accidentally. He’s a very, very talented rider. You can tell that he has some success at the lower level and he’ll do fine.”

