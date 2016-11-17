INFR Ladies’ Breakaway Champion: Faith Holyan shows she’s a natural at roping by Quentin Jodie November 17, 2016

LAS VEGAS, Nevada

It was seven years ago that Faith Holyan, then a 9-year old, erupted onto the scene in her first qualification at the Indian National Finals Rodeo.

In more ways than one, Holyan has grown up in front of the INFR family. And considering she is just 16, there is plenty of blooming left to do.

She had spent much of her life as top-notch barrel racer but in recent years, she has developed into a pure roper.

During the weeklong event the Coyote Canyon, New Mexico cowgirl proved the latter as she captured her first ladies’ breakaway world title at the South Point Equestrian Center in Las Vegas. With that, she earned her second INFR world title as she won the ladies all-around crown in 2014.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am,” Holyan said. “It’s a huge confidence booster, more than anything, I have been very blessed this week. God has favored me and he has taken care of me.”

Afterward she thanked her mother Carol Jackson-Holyan, father Ed Holyan and younger brother Dean Holyan for helping her break down every draw.

“They go through a lot to get me ready,” she said.

With her third INFR qualification as a breakaway roper, Holyan said she had to work very hard to be the skillful roper that she is today.

“I had to make myself better in something that I wasn’t very good at before,” she said. “I didn’t start out as a breakaway roper so my dad taught me everything that I know.”

