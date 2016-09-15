Lupton bull rider wins first Navajo Nation title by Quentin Jodie September 15, 2016

WINDOW ROCK

Two rides in three days.

Bull rider Tustin Daye of Lupton, has sure made up for his previous disappointments and then some at the Navajo Nation Fair.

Daye was the only contestant to cover both of his bulls from renowned stock contractor Harry Vold Rodeo Company in the 70th installment of the world’s largest Open Indian Rodeo at the Dean C. Jackson Memorial Arena.

“It feels pretty good to get both bulls ridden,” Daye said. “The last few times that I’ve rode here, my best finish was either second or third.”

With some of the best stock in the business, Daye said he had to work for this title, as he was feeling a little sore.

“These are some of the best PRCA bulls,” he said. “They are of great quality and we all could ride them but some of them got bucked off.”

In Sunday’s short round performance, Daye rode HTTR for 81 points and finished the aggregate race with 163 points. With that he pocketed $4,596.12.

“I got a good paycheck but it would have been nice if I rode the third bull,” Daye said of his Final Four round bull.

He finished ahead of Cody Jesus, last year’s Final Four winner, as the Window Rock bull rider placed first in the first round with an 87-point ride. In addition to those two cowboys, the bull riding event had five other riders that made one qualified ride.

Daye was not the only contestant to shine as Vince Tsosie, Leander Thomas, and Kyle Charley took home titles in their respective events.

Charley seized his first Navajo Nation win in the bareback event by covering three horses for 240 points, including a second place finish in Sunday’s short round. The cowboy from Lukachukai rode Kate’s Hot Sister for 78 points.

“I prepared myself for this,” Charley said. “I’ve been getting on some good bucking horses every weekend and I just maintain my optimism. I was out there to have fun.”

