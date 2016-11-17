Jesus caps INFR with 93-point ride

LAS VEGAS

There was one cowboy that lived up to his fans’ high expectations.

In some ways he even surpassed them as Window Rock bull rider Cody Jesus ended the Indian National Finals Rodeo with a 93-point ride on Saturday night.

The near-capacity crowd at the South Point Equestrian Center roared as his score was announced. Jesus won the world title by covering a perfect 4-of-4 rides in his INFR debut. “This is a dream come true,” the 18-year-old cowboy said. “I actually tried to qualify for the INFR last year but I came up a couple of points short so I made a goal that I was going to own everything that I did. Once I got here I felt the energy and I felt good and nothing could stop me.”

His 93-point ride aboard “Jaynette’s Pet 2” pushed his four-round aggregate to 334 points.

“I kept my hand shut and I didn’t want to open it for nothing,” Jesus said. “I was pumped to ride that bull and he jumped real high and then he went the other way but I stayed on.”

Before Jesus got on his final ride, Montana cowboy Preston Louis rode his draw for 86 points and momentarily took over the leaderboard with an aggregate of 257 points by riding 3-of-4 bulls.

“I was feeling nervous and there was some pressure but that is the way I like it,” Jesus said. “(Preston) backed me in the corner but I came out swinging.”

In addition, Jesus said INFR commentator Donnie Gay already had his money on him so he did what he could to complete his ride.

“I didn’t want him to lose his money,” he said.

As for “Jaynette’s Pet 2”, Jesus said he was familiar with that bull as the owner lives just down the road from him.

To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.