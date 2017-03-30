All-Star players to be honored in Shiprock on April 10
WINDOW ROCK
Whether it be an entry to the state playoffs or a Final Four berth, the 2016-17 winter prep sports season was a success for most of the programs in our coverage area.
A few of our wrestlers and a handful of our basketball programs took it a step further by making the championship round. Of the eight hoops team that made the finals, four were crowned state champions.
Those accomplishments were arguably the best our area has produced in recent memory.
And with those accomplishments, the Navajo Times sports department had the arduous task of selecting our annual All-Star team.
Our list is compiled based on what the coaches turn in with our nomination forms, but we whittled down that list and present to you the top athletes for the 2016-17 season.
On Monday, April 10 we will honor the following athletes in an awards ceremony at the Phil Thomas Performing Arts Center in Shiprock. The doors will open at 9 a.m.
All listed athletes are encouraged to bring their uniform tops for a photo session, which will promptly start at 10 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. Photos and an article will be published in the April 13 edition of the Times.
Information 928-871-1130.
Wrestling
There were six individuals that were crowned state champions headed by the Aztec Tigers and the Piedra Vista Panthers.
Both programs had two each with Aztec sophomore Cody Candelaria winning the Class 5A title at 126 while PV senior Nick Rino took home the 145 crown in 6A.
They were named the Times’ Wrestler of the Year in the lower and middle weight divisions. In the upper weight class, Shiprock senior Logan Charley earned that honor by winning the 195 division in Class 4A.
In Arizona, Page junior Kamron Whitewater (106), Monument Valley senior Bryce Gonnie (160), Winslow junior Ahli Foster (285) and Page senior Dakota Richardson (285) were also tabbed as Wrestlers of the Year.
For Page, Richardson finished second in the heavy weight division while Whitewater placed third overall in 106-pound weight class in the Division III State Wrestling meet. Foster reached the Division IV finals in the heavyweight division and Gonnie took fourth at 160.
All-stars
Cody Candelaria, Aztec
Austin Littlefield, Aztec
Josiah Griego, Aztec
Dominic Dufur, Aztec
Garrett Birzer, Aztec
Levi Whitley, Bloomfield
Avery Scott, Bloomfield
Isiah Towne, Chinle
Nathan Wagner Jr., Chinle
Dante Norberto, Farmington
Traedan Allison, Farmington
Francisco Alvarez, Farmington
Tyrel Yazzie, Flagstaff
Paris Salvador, Grants
Shane McGraw, Holbrook
Robert Romo, Holbrook
Zach McLaws, Holbrook
Cody Manuelito, Kirtland Central
Aaron Baldonado of Miyamura
Joshua Ashley, Miyamura
Joey Baca, Miyamura
Drake Guerro, Miyamura
Toby Ellis, Monument Valley
Keola Yazzie, Monument Valley
Myron Crank, Monument Valley
Bryce Gonnie, Monument Valley
Elisha Begay, Monument Valley
Chad Valentine, Monument Valley, Utah
Jawaun Charles, Newcomb
Dakota Richardson, Page
Cameron Whitewater, Page
Dante Gracia, Page
Nick Rino, Piedra Vista
Wes Wayburn, Piedra Vista
Diego Sanchez Morales, Piedra Vista
Sergio Quintana. Piedra Vista
Adrian Tarwater, Piedra Vista
Ian C. Lameman, Red Mesa
Kai J. Lameman, Red Mesa
Wardell Joe, Red Mesa
Logan Charley, Shiprock
Zephaniah Hadley, Shiprock
Cauy Ute, Shiprock
Sapphire Williams, Shiprock
Clay Nez, Tuba City
Ronnie Chico, Whitehorse
Carnelius Nez, Window Rock
ShawnRay Livingston, Window Rock
Jimmizan Redhorse, Window Rock
Manny Slinkey, Window Rock
Ethan Kaye, Window Rock
Erin Lewis, Wingate
Cody Ramone, Wingate
Ahli Foster, Winslow
Quincy Foster, Winslow
Quentin Begody, Winslow
Michael Densmore, Winslow
Kendal Yabarra, Winslow
Boys basketball
Few players attracted more defensive attention than Alchesay’s Tristen Upton. The junior forward found ways to help his team, whether it was powering up inside or netting an outside shot.
Upton led the state runner-up Falcons in scoring and rebounds, averaging 18.4 and 6.3, respectively.
With that, he was selected as our Player of the Year. He shares that honor with Farmington senior post David Riley. Riley was one of the driving forces behind Farmington’s Class 5A quarterfinal run. Riley averaged 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game. He earned the MVP award at the Marv Sanders Invite and was the District 1-5A Co-Player of the Year.
With a Final Four appearance, the Ganado Hornets turned around a culture of losing into a winning team under the guidance of first-year guru Bob Wolk, who was tabbed our Coach of the Year.
Wolk maximized his teams’ strength as the Hornets finished the year at 28-6, including a 9-3 mark in the 3A North Conference.
Despite a No. 9 seed in the New Mexico Class 5A state tournament, the Kirtland Central Broncos showed they were ready to play.
The Broncos journeyed 432 miles one way to Artesia and picked up a 75-72 win before they took top-seed and eventual state champs Roswell to the wire, losing 81-80 in overtime.
“I told the boys you got to look forward to this, these are the moments you got to cherish in life,” KC coach Brian Dowdy said. “I knew Roswell’s style and their reputation. I think we got in under the radar, but we got a heck of a team. So for me, it’s no surprise that we were right here toe-to-toe with them, maybe for a lot of people around the state that hadn’t got to see us would be surprised by that.”
That remarkable run earned Dowdy Coach of the Year.
All-stars
Marcus Pino Jr., Alamo Navajo
Tristen Upton, Alchesay
Raekwon Cosay, Alchesay
Tyreck Cosay, Alchesay
Adriano Stevenson, Bloomfield
Nachae Nez, Chinle
Darnel Cook, Crownpoint
Koby Aragon, Cuba
Micah Castillo, Cuba
Ronson Begay, Del Norte
Tyrese Morgan, Dulce
Anfernee Callado, Dulce
David Riley, Farmington
Nicholas Granger, Farmington
Sol Rascon, Farmington
Nate John, Gallup
Troy Etcitty, Gallup
Jamaal Coleman, Ganado
Michael Yellowhair, Ganado
Darryl Lincoln, Ganado
Matt Vail, Grants
Zaden Salabye, Greyhills
Hayden Kinlichee, Holbrook
Kyrane Yazzie, Hopi
Eric Foutz, Kirtland Central
Bryson Dowdy, Kirtland Central
Jariah Setzer, Kirtland Central
Jorell Mirabal, Magdalena
Lionel Nez, Many Farms
Jason Upshaw, Miyamura
Daquan Walker, Miyamura
Cauy Nelson, Monument Valley
Jarrett Brown, Navajo Pine
Lance Morris, Navajo Prep
Shannon Bitsilly, Newcomb
Nizhoni Johle, Newcomb
Deondre Begay, Newcomb
Justin Billy, Page
Jevon Yazzie, Page
Byron Bert, Piñon
Toby Bitsui, Piñon
Sherwin Benally, Red Mesa
Wilson Simpson Jr., Red Mesa
Jordan Simpson, Red Mesa
Lance McMullin, Rehoboth
Eronimo Hummingbird, Rock Point
Garrick Chee, Rough Rock
Al Case, San Carlos
John Cutter Jr., San Carlos
Landon Henderson, Shiprock
Kevin Begay, Shiprock
Justin Yazzie, Shiprock
Kordell Walker, Shonto Prep
Tyree Dalgai, St. Michael
Gerald Ben Jr., St. Michael
Cordell Cook, Thoreau
Jacob James, Thoreau
Tyrique Winstead, To’hajiilee
Jaylen Platero, To’hajiilee
Brennan Chee, Tohatchi
Justin Leonard, Tohatchi
Tristan Yazzie, Tuba City
Ronald Begay, Tuba City
Johansen Yazzie, Valley
Cordell Lasiloo, Valley
Eric Sloan, Window Rock
Brandon Belone, Wingate
Manuelito Chee, Wingate
Rory Billy, Winslow
Ricardo Villanueva, Winslow
Trishane Cly, Winslow
Girls basketball
With five state champions there was a lot of thought in summoning up our Player of the Year athletes. And with the coaches help we feel that these players deserved this recognition.
With a knack for scoring, Valley Sanders guard Valiyah Yazzie made an immediate impact for the Lady Pirates as a sophomore. Through 23 games she averaged 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.3 steals per game in leading the Lady Pirates to a Class 2A crown.
As a four-year varsity standout, JJ Nakai’s leadership was particularily evident in leading Coconino to the Final Four round in 4A. Despite facing defense designed to stop her, Nakai averaged 20.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 3.4 steals per game.
With good fundamentals, Valley Christian guard Anna Gorman guided the Lady Trojans to the 3A state title. The junior point guard averaged 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.7 steals a game.
In New Mexico, Shiprock’s Tanisha Begay was ranked among the state’s most versatile player. Last season she played the point guard position but this year she was their post player, a move that benefited the Chieftains in their Class 4A state title run.
The Shiprock senior averaged 14.1 points per game.
Tohatchi senior Cheyenne Begay was another stalwart that led her team as the Lady Cougars claimed the 3A crown. Begay averaged 12.7 points and 3.4 rebounds a game.
With state titles under their belts, Larrenson Henderson, Tanisha Bitsoi, Dorothy Mitchell and Carl Adams were named the Coach of the Year.
Henderson guided the Shiprock Lady Chieftains to a 26-5 mark and ended a 15-year state title drought.
In her fifth season as the head coach, Bitsoi help earn Tohatchi its first-ever state title in basketball. Under her guidance, the Cougars beefed up their schedule playing the likes of Gallup, Shiprock and Bloomfield, which led them to the 3A state title.
Mitchell, meanwhile, earned her second state title as Valley Sanders claimed this year’s 2A state title. In their state tournament run, the Lady Pirates won each game by an average of 37 points.
Adams coached the St. Michael Lady Cardinals to the 1A state title by beating conference nemesis Rock Point for the first time in five tries.
“I don’t care how many times we played them, we were bound to get one win,” Adams said following their 57-35 win.
All-stars
Evette George, Alchesay
Julianna Burnette, Alchesay
Myra McCaskill, Aztec
Kara Watchman, Bloomfield
Destiny Walther Bloomfield
Nahatabaa Nacona, Chinle
Quannah Ryan, Chinle
Stacey Begay, Chinle
JJ Nakai, Coconino
Kortnee Begaye, Coconino
Thalia Garmendez, Crownpoint
Lyla Denny, Farmington
Nizhoni Thomas, Flagstaff,
Monique Ware, Flagstaff
Kalisha Kinsel, Gallup
Sara Ann Shirley, Gallup
JaeLynn Curley, Ganado
Janaya McIntosh
Danah Smith, Greyhills
Madison Chappell, Holbrook
Dishie Kinlicheenie, Holbrook
Taylor Seechoma, Hopi
Haile Gleason Kirtland Central
Talia Ockerman, Kirtland Central
Stephanie Teller, Many Farms
Sara Gilmore Miyamura
Tyra Johnson, Monument Valley
Starr Menchego, NACA
Koqua Louis, Navajo Pine
Jordan Louis, Navajo Pine
Martinique Larvingo, Navajo Prep
Harlei Haceesa, Navajo Prep
Virlonda Brown, Newcomb
Marla Begay, Newcomb
LeLisa Watson, Page
Mikala Benally, Page
Ariel Austin, Page
Sky Marianito, Portales
Brittany Begay, Pinon
Cauy DuBoise, Ramah
Kaitlyn Singer, Red Mesa
MaKayla Russell, Red Valley-Cove
Halle Lizer, Rehoboth
Jessica Becenti, Rehoboth
Crystanya Begay, Rock Point
Roan Tsosie, Rock Point
Christin Bahe, Rock Point
Paige Yazzie, Rough Rock
Tanisha Begay, Shiprock
Paige Dale, Shiprock
Melanie Secody, Shiprock
Tiontai Woods, Shiprock
Jalynn Smith, St. Michael
Delila Nakaidinae, St. Michael
Sydney Terry, St. Michael
Ali Upshaw, St. Michael
Danielle Jake, To’hajiilee
Cheyenne Begay, Tohatchi
Crystal Haley, Tohatchi
Kalian Mitchell, Tohatchi
June Winters, Tsé Yi’ Gai
Amber Ashley, Thoreau
Autumn Byjoe, Tuba City
Kourtney Posey, Tuba City
Valiyah Yazzie, Valley
Cherelle Speen, Valley
Samantha Quigley, Valley
Codi Spencer, Valley
Anna Gorman, Valley Christian
D’Ovionn Wagner, Window Rock
Venessa James, Window Rock
Tori Tracy, Wingate
Brittney Payton, Wingate
Justine Butterfield, Winslow
Danielle James, Winslow
Lynnae Mitchell, Winslow
Lexie Leekela, Zuni
To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.