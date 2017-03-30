All-Star players to be honored in Shiprock on April 10

WINDOW ROCK

Whether it be an entry to the state playoffs or a Final Four berth, the 2016-17 winter prep sports season was a success for most of the programs in our coverage area.

A few of our wrestlers and a handful of our basketball programs took it a step further by making the championship round. Of the eight hoops team that made the finals, four were crowned state champions.

Those accomplishments were arguably the best our area has produced in recent memory.

And with those accomplishments, the Navajo Times sports department had the arduous task of selecting our annual All-Star team.

Our list is compiled based on what the coaches turn in with our nomination forms, but we whittled down that list and present to you the top athletes for the 2016-17 season.

On Monday, April 10 we will honor the following athletes in an awards ceremony at the Phil Thomas Performing Arts Center in Shiprock. The doors will open at 9 a.m.

All listed athletes are encouraged to bring their uniform tops for a photo session, which will promptly start at 10 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. Photos and an article will be published in the April 13 edition of the Times.

Information 928-871-1130.

Wrestling

Boys Basketball

Girls Basketball Wrestling There were six individuals that were crowned state champions headed by the Aztec Tigers and the Piedra Vista Panthers. Both programs had two each with Aztec sophomore Cody Candelaria winning the Class 5A title at 126 while PV senior Nick Rino took home the 145 crown in 6A. They were named the Times’ Wrestler of the Year in the lower and middle weight divisions. In the upper weight class, Shiprock senior Logan Charley earned that honor by winning the 195 division in Class 4A. In Arizona, Page junior Kamron Whitewater (106), Monument Valley senior Bryce Gonnie (160), Winslow junior Ahli Foster (285) and Page senior Dakota Richardson (285) were also tabbed as Wrestlers of the Year. For Page, Richardson finished second in the heavy weight division while Whitewater placed third overall in 106-pound weight class in the Division III State Wrestling meet. Foster reached the Division IV finals in the heavyweight division and Gonnie took fourth at 160. All-stars Cody Candelaria, Aztec

Austin Littlefield, Aztec

Josiah Griego, Aztec

Dominic Dufur, Aztec

Garrett Birzer, Aztec

Levi Whitley, Bloomfield

Avery Scott, Bloomfield

Isiah Towne, Chinle

Nathan Wagner Jr., Chinle

Dante Norberto, Farmington

Traedan Allison, Farmington

Francisco Alvarez, Farmington

Tyrel Yazzie, Flagstaff

Paris Salvador, Grants

Shane McGraw, Holbrook

Robert Romo, Holbrook

Zach McLaws, Holbrook

Cody Manuelito, Kirtland Central

Aaron Baldonado of Miyamura

Joshua Ashley, Miyamura

Joey Baca, Miyamura

Drake Guerro, Miyamura

Toby Ellis, Monument Valley

Keola Yazzie, Monument Valley

Myron Crank, Monument Valley

Bryce Gonnie, Monument Valley

Elisha Begay, Monument Valley

Chad Valentine, Monument Valley, Utah

Jawaun Charles, Newcomb

Dakota Richardson, Page

Cameron Whitewater, Page

Dante Gracia, Page

Nick Rino, Piedra Vista

Wes Wayburn, Piedra Vista

Diego Sanchez Morales, Piedra Vista

Sergio Quintana. Piedra Vista

Adrian Tarwater, Piedra Vista

Ian C. Lameman, Red Mesa

Kai J. Lameman, Red Mesa

Wardell Joe, Red Mesa

Logan Charley, Shiprock

Zephaniah Hadley, Shiprock

Cauy Ute, Shiprock

Sapphire Williams, Shiprock

Clay Nez, Tuba City

Ronnie Chico, Whitehorse

Carnelius Nez, Window Rock

ShawnRay Livingston, Window Rock

Jimmizan Redhorse, Window Rock

Manny Slinkey, Window Rock

Ethan Kaye, Window Rock

Erin Lewis, Wingate

Cody Ramone, Wingate

Ahli Foster, Winslow

Quincy Foster, Winslow

Quentin Begody, Winslow

Michael Densmore, Winslow

Kendal Yabarra, Winslow Boys basketball Few players attracted more defensive attention than Alchesay’s Tristen Upton. The junior forward found ways to help his team, whether it was powering up inside or netting an outside shot.

Upton led the state runner-up Falcons in scoring and rebounds, averaging 18.4 and 6.3, respectively. With that, he was selected as our Player of the Year. He shares that honor with Farmington senior post David Riley. Riley was one of the driving forces behind Farmington’s Class 5A quarterfinal run. Riley averaged 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game. He earned the MVP award at the Marv Sanders Invite and was the District 1-5A Co-Player of the Year. With a Final Four appearance, the Ganado Hornets turned around a culture of losing into a winning team under the guidance of first-year guru Bob Wolk, who was tabbed our Coach of the Year.

Wolk maximized his teams’ strength as the Hornets finished the year at 28-6, including a 9-3 mark in the 3A North Conference. Despite a No. 9 seed in the New Mexico Class 5A state tournament, the Kirtland Central Broncos showed they were ready to play. The Broncos journeyed 432 miles one way to Artesia and picked up a 75-72 win before they took top-seed and eventual state champs Roswell to the wire, losing 81-80 in overtime. “I told the boys you got to look forward to this, these are the moments you got to cherish in life,” KC coach Brian Dowdy said. “I knew Roswell’s style and their reputation. I think we got in under the radar, but we got a heck of a team. So for me, it’s no surprise that we were right here toe-to-toe with them, maybe for a lot of people around the state that hadn’t got to see us would be surprised by that.” That remarkable run earned Dowdy Coach of the Year. All-stars Marcus Pino Jr., Alamo Navajo

Tristen Upton, Alchesay

Raekwon Cosay, Alchesay

Tyreck Cosay, Alchesay

Adriano Stevenson, Bloomfield

Nachae Nez, Chinle

Darnel Cook, Crownpoint

Koby Aragon, Cuba

Micah Castillo, Cuba

Ronson Begay, Del Norte

Tyrese Morgan, Dulce

Anfernee Callado, Dulce

David Riley, Farmington

Nicholas Granger, Farmington

Sol Rascon, Farmington

Nate John, Gallup

Troy Etcitty, Gallup

Jamaal Coleman, Ganado

Michael Yellowhair, Ganado

Darryl Lincoln, Ganado

Matt Vail, Grants

Zaden Salabye, Greyhills

Hayden Kinlichee, Holbrook

Kyrane Yazzie, Hopi

Eric Foutz, Kirtland Central

Bryson Dowdy, Kirtland Central

Jariah Setzer, Kirtland Central

Jorell Mirabal, Magdalena

Lionel Nez, Many Farms

Jason Upshaw, Miyamura

Daquan Walker, Miyamura

Cauy Nelson, Monument Valley

Jarrett Brown, Navajo Pine

Lance Morris, Navajo Prep

Shannon Bitsilly, Newcomb

Nizhoni Johle, Newcomb

Deondre Begay, Newcomb

Justin Billy, Page

Jevon Yazzie, Page

Byron Bert, Piñon

Toby Bitsui, Piñon

Sherwin Benally, Red Mesa

Wilson Simpson Jr., Red Mesa

Jordan Simpson, Red Mesa

Lance McMullin, Rehoboth

Eronimo Hummingbird, Rock Point

Garrick Chee, Rough Rock

Al Case, San Carlos

John Cutter Jr., San Carlos

Landon Henderson, Shiprock

Kevin Begay, Shiprock

Justin Yazzie, Shiprock

Kordell Walker, Shonto Prep

Tyree Dalgai, St. Michael

Gerald Ben Jr., St. Michael

Cordell Cook, Thoreau

Jacob James, Thoreau

Tyrique Winstead, To’hajiilee

Jaylen Platero, To’hajiilee

Brennan Chee, Tohatchi

Justin Leonard, Tohatchi

Tristan Yazzie, Tuba City

Ronald Begay, Tuba City

Johansen Yazzie, Valley

Cordell Lasiloo, Valley

Eric Sloan, Window Rock

Brandon Belone, Wingate

Manuelito Chee, Wingate

Rory Billy, Winslow

Ricardo Villanueva, Winslow

Trishane Cly, Winslow Girls basketball With five state champions there was a lot of thought in summoning up our Player of the Year athletes. And with the coaches help we feel that these players deserved this recognition. With a knack for scoring, Valley Sanders guard Valiyah Yazzie made an immediate impact for the Lady Pirates as a sophomore. Through 23 games she averaged 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.3 steals per game in leading the Lady Pirates to a Class 2A crown. As a four-year varsity standout, JJ Nakai’s leadership was particularily evident in leading Coconino to the Final Four round in 4A. Despite facing defense designed to stop her, Nakai averaged 20.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 3.4 steals per game. With good fundamentals, Valley Christian guard Anna Gorman guided the Lady Trojans to the 3A state title. The junior point guard averaged 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.7 steals a game. In New Mexico, Shiprock’s Tanisha Begay was ranked among the state’s most versatile player. Last season she played the point guard position but this year she was their post player, a move that benefited the Chieftains in their Class 4A state title run. The Shiprock senior averaged 14.1 points per game. Tohatchi senior Cheyenne Begay was another stalwart that led her team as the Lady Cougars claimed the 3A crown. Begay averaged 12.7 points and 3.4 rebounds a game. With state titles under their belts, Larrenson Henderson, Tanisha Bitsoi, Dorothy Mitchell and Carl Adams were named the Coach of the Year. Henderson guided the Shiprock Lady Chieftains to a 26-5 mark and ended a 15-year state title drought. In her fifth season as the head coach, Bitsoi help earn Tohatchi its first-ever state title in basketball. Under her guidance, the Cougars beefed up their schedule playing the likes of Gallup, Shiprock and Bloomfield, which led them to the 3A state title. Mitchell, meanwhile, earned her second state title as Valley Sanders claimed this year’s 2A state title. In their state tournament run, the Lady Pirates won each game by an average of 37 points. Adams coached the St. Michael Lady Cardinals to the 1A state title by beating conference nemesis Rock Point for the first time in five tries. “I don’t care how many times we played them, we were bound to get one win,” Adams said following their 57-35 win.

All-stars Evette George, Alchesay

Julianna Burnette, Alchesay

Myra McCaskill, Aztec

Kara Watchman, Bloomfield

Destiny Walther Bloomfield

Nahatabaa Nacona, Chinle

Quannah Ryan, Chinle

Stacey Begay, Chinle

JJ Nakai, Coconino

Kortnee Begaye, Coconino

Thalia Garmendez, Crownpoint

Lyla Denny, Farmington

Nizhoni Thomas, Flagstaff,

Monique Ware, Flagstaff

Kalisha Kinsel, Gallup

Sara Ann Shirley, Gallup

JaeLynn Curley, Ganado

Janaya McIntosh

Danah Smith, Greyhills

Madison Chappell, Holbrook

Dishie Kinlicheenie, Holbrook

Taylor Seechoma, Hopi

Haile Gleason Kirtland Central

Talia Ockerman, Kirtland Central

Stephanie Teller, Many Farms

Sara Gilmore Miyamura

Tyra Johnson, Monument Valley

Starr Menchego, NACA

Koqua Louis, Navajo Pine

Jordan Louis, Navajo Pine

Martinique Larvingo, Navajo Prep

Harlei Haceesa, Navajo Prep

Virlonda Brown, Newcomb

Marla Begay, Newcomb

LeLisa Watson, Page

Mikala Benally, Page

Ariel Austin, Page

Sky Marianito, Portales

Brittany Begay, Pinon

Cauy DuBoise, Ramah

Kaitlyn Singer, Red Mesa

MaKayla Russell, Red Valley-Cove

Halle Lizer, Rehoboth

Jessica Becenti, Rehoboth

Crystanya Begay, Rock Point

Roan Tsosie, Rock Point

Christin Bahe, Rock Point

Paige Yazzie, Rough Rock

Tanisha Begay, Shiprock

Paige Dale, Shiprock

Melanie Secody, Shiprock

Tiontai Woods, Shiprock

Jalynn Smith, St. Michael

Delila Nakaidinae, St. Michael

Sydney Terry, St. Michael

Ali Upshaw, St. Michael

Danielle Jake, To’hajiilee

Cheyenne Begay, Tohatchi

Crystal Haley, Tohatchi

Kalian Mitchell, Tohatchi

June Winters, Tsé Yi’ Gai

Amber Ashley, Thoreau

Autumn Byjoe, Tuba City

Kourtney Posey, Tuba City

Valiyah Yazzie, Valley

Cherelle Speen, Valley

Samantha Quigley, Valley

Codi Spencer, Valley

Anna Gorman, Valley Christian

D’Ovionn Wagner, Window Rock

Venessa James, Window Rock

Tori Tracy, Wingate

Brittney Payton, Wingate

Justine Butterfield, Winslow

Danielle James, Winslow

Lynnae Mitchell, Winslow

Lexie Leekela, Zuni

To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.