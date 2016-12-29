Top sports stories of 2016

WINDOW ROCK

The prep basketball scene is somewhat in hibernation this week, as some programs have taken a hiatus for the holidays.

So as the calendar gets ready to flip to the New Year, we will pause and reflect what happened in 2016.

From across the Navajo Nation and our nearby border towns, I had the pleasure of capturing some of the finest moments in sports, such as the Valley Lady Pirates and the San Carlos boys winning their respective basketball crowns.

In a department comprised of three reporters, Sunnie R. Clahchischiligi, Oree Foster, and myself, we have been fortunate to feature some exceptional athletes like Bacone College harrier Jackson Thomas and the Hopi boys’ cross-country team.

This past year Jackson won two NAIA crowns while the Bruins continued to carry on their dynasty by capturing their 27th consecutive state crown with the latter being featured in a 30-minute segment on ESPN.

Unfortunately, one incident that marred the spirit of sportsmanship occurred when the Flagstaff girls’ basketball team was told to undo their traditional buns before the start of a game in early February.

Like always, there were so many sports stories to consider but I felt that these stories really stood out.

1. Controversy over a bun — Lady Eagles told to take down their tsiyeels

As a way to honor their Native American heritage and team solidarity, the Flagstaff girls’ basketball team wore their hair in a traditional Navajo bun in a game against Phoenix Greenway High School on Feb. 2.

Before the game began, they were told to take down their tsiyeels as the officials said it violated the uniform code. The referees also deemed that the string posed a safety hazard based on their length.

Lady Eagle team captain Kesley Williams said they were disappointed that they had to take down their buns and put their hair in ponytails if they wanted to play.

“It was more of a pride thing because we were trying to express our culture and it was unfortunate that we had to take them down,” Williams said.

Thanks to the power of social media, word got out on this unfortunate mishap as several teams from across the nation posted pictures on Facebook wearing the traditional hair buns.

Two days later, the officials apologized and the Arizona Interscholastic Association ruled that the traditional buns could be worn at future games, so in their next home game the Lady Eagles put their hairs in a bun against city rival Coconino.

Before a packed house that included Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye, Vice-President Jonathan Nez, and Miss Navajo Nation Alyson Jeri Shirley the Flagstaff team proudly wore their buns.

Flagstaff coach Tyrone Johnson said the atmosphere was great and part of the night was to also honor the seniors. But in light of the controversy, he said it was a great way to get an understanding of difference among races.

“I don’t think there was any malicious act that was done purposely, but I think it helps to educate the people,” he said. “I think all that is important and we need to be tolerant of one another as far as our race and our economic background.” . . .

