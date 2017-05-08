Diné athletes win 3 golds at state meet

The gold count reached three on the final day of the Arizona State Track & Field Championships for the athletes in our coverage area.

On Saturday, Goodyear Desert Edge junior Tyson Jones outlasted Turner Washington of Canyon Del Oro for the Division II state shot put crown at Mesa Community College.

Jones, who has Diné roots in the Window Rock area, chugged the 12-pound shot put 67-feet, 6.50-inches, which bettered Washington’s best effort by over two feet.

“I think its great that I have someone else that throws in the 60s with me,” said Jones, who added that after Washington hit a new PR of 65-01.50 it made him to work even harder to throw farther.

“Having him throw far helped me push myself,” Jones said.

In addition to Jones, Tuba City’s Vaughn Jackson captured gold in the 1600-meter run while Monument Valley senior Janessa Johnson won the discus title. Both athletes captured their respective crowns in Division III.

Jackson edged Michael Barney of Scottsdale Saguaro at the finish line with the Tuba City senior clocking in at 4:24.92 while Barney came in at 4:25.43.

“On that last lap I wanted to give it all I got,” said Jackson. “This was my last race and even though I was hurting I just pushed to the end.”

On the discus ring, Johnson surpassed her season best of 111-03 during the regular three throws at state. She hit marks of 112 and 115 and to win the Division III title she heaved the disc 116-09.

“It feels great to bring home a state championship for my school and myself,” she said. “My coach told me that throw was just perfect.”

