Hardy, Adams State student win Narbona Classic

NARBONA PASS

Despite not being healthy and in racing shape 100 percent, Santiago Hardy of Chinle defended his 10K championship at the 38th annual Narbona Pass Classic last Sunday.

Hardy, who will run for Central Arizona College this fall, toured the grueling terrain in 35:45, which was three minutes faster than his winning time from last year and one minute off the course record.

Jennalee Thurman, a senior at Adams State College in Alamosa, Colorado, was the female 10K champion.

It was Thurman’s fourth time competing at Narbona Pass. Thurman negotiated the course in 41:50.

Nicholas Jameson was the 5K champion, covering the course in 18:54.

Precious Robinson was the first female to cross the finish line in the 5K. She posted a 22:48 en route to her title.

Chester Carl, founder of the Narbona Pass Classic, said there were a record 1,017 entries that included 857 in the combined 10K and 5K; 100 entries in fitness walk; and 60 in the kids race.

“This year’s entries is the largest to date,” Carl said. “Everything went well. Every race started on time. The awards presentation was done while runners were still finishing. There was a lot of spectators that were on the course watching the race.”

