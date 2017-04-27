Hitting high marks

Athletes aiming for state at Aztec Invite

AZTEC

Around this time last year, Aztec High School junior Savannah McCarthy was waiting for state to roll around.

She qualified for state in the javelin but didn’t place. This season is different. McCarty has qualified in the event again but this time she’s working to keep the wins rolling in.

At the Aztec Invitational last Saturday, McCarthy placed first for the first time in the javelin, throwing 106-08.

McCarthy said she is more disciplined this season.

“I’m more consistent this year,” she said. “I’m constantly throwing 108s, which is what it takes to qualify for state.”

After all the work she put in this season, she’s got more in mind.

“I definitely want to win district because I feel like that’s a reasonable goal for me and I’d like to place in the top three so I can beat my ranking (she’s ranked fourth statewide),” she said. “Right now, I’d be happy with top three for state.”

McCarthy’s helped the Aztec Lady Tigers to a second place finish with 63 points. Bayfield (Colo.) took first with 70 and Durango (Colo.) placed third with 58.5.

Aztec’s Naomi Teasyatwho qualified for state in the 800-meter run and the 400-meter dash. She won the 400 and pole vault at the home meet.

Before the meet, she qualified in the pole vault, long jump, 100- and 200-meter dash, and the 100- and 300-meter hurdles.

“It’s mostly consistency and speed work so I can get my times to get a little bit better than what they are for state placement,” she said. “It’s nice to represent Aztec and how our coaches train us, which they train us really well.”

Aztec girls’ track and field coach Anna Strauss said the team that has quite a bit of youth and many of the girls set personal best times.

“It was a very competitive meet for everyone and I was pretty impressed,” she said.

Strauss said Teasyatwho and Alycea Aviles both qualified for the 400-meter dash over the weekend. And Eden McCluhan shaved off 1.9 seconds off of her previous best time in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing seventh overall.

After the Bloomfield meet this weekend, things will get tough, Strauss said.

“I think district this year is probably one of the closest district meets that we’ve had in a long time,” she said. “I think it’s going to be very competitive.”

Other top performances at Aztec included district competitors Miyamura. Miyamura junior Ashley Thomas placed first in the mile and two-mile race, took second in the 800, and was the anchor for the 1600 medley team that placed first.

She finished the mile in 5:37.74, the two mile in 12:24.28, and the medley team finished in 4:35.78.

Thomas said she has yet to qualify for state in any of her events.

“I want to qualify in all of them, but I like the 800,” she said. “In all my years, I’ve qualified for the 800. As long as I qualify for state I’m happy.”

