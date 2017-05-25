Just moving it for 25 years

BLOOMFIELD

Everything Tyrell Jim loves about Just Move It is exactly what the founders of the organization had hoped for when it started 25 years ago.

The people, the fresh air, and the pure joy one gets from just moving it is what draws Jim to JMI events every year.

“I just like the feeling of running with others. It gives you an extra boost, some confidence, and some courage to push it one more step,” he said. “I like seeing all kinds of different people participate. I really enjoy seeing the younger ones run and also the older ones as well.”

Jim took part in the JMI Bloomfield stop on Monday to get in his daily run and to help the organization celebrate 25 years of “T’aa hwo’ aji t’eego.”

He was one of dozens who ventured out on the course and one of a few who ran the entire four miles.

Roberta Diswood, who works with Shiprock Health Promotion at Northern Navajo Medical Center and helps organize the JMI events, said seeing people of all ages participate is exactly what the organizers of JMI had in mind since its infancy.

“We’re still providing a safe place for people to come out and walk or run, and to be able to provide a safe atmosphere for families,” she said. “I think it’s really great because we were able to sustain something that started with just 20 communities and now it’s across the Navajo Nation.”

Celebrating its silver anniversary, Just Move It has expanded to 28 communities and has jazzed up its events with 5K and 10K runs, entertaining runners with a different theme at every stop. And last year, it added the Warrior Challenge, a fitness obstacle course.

This year, the organization has decided to go green by discontinuing the use of paper cups and is asking that participants bring their own reusable containers (water will still be provided in water jugs throughout the courses). Organizers also added a couple of 10K events at various sites in each of the four directions.

