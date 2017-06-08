KC runner finds redemption in 3200-meter race

ALBUQUERQUE

Kashon Harrison is likely to always remember the weekend he had at the 42nd annual Great Southwest Track and Field Classic.

The Kirtland Central sophomore reaffirmed his status as one the elite runners on this side of the Mississippi. The annual event is comprised of the top runners in the U.S. and Caribbean with their invitations awarded based entirely on their times they turned in during the prep track season.

After placing sixth in the 1600-meter race, Harrison dominated the 3200-meter field on Saturday night at the University of New Mexico Track Complex.

Harrison crossed the finish line in 9:39.80 with his nearest competitor, Michael Abeyta of El Paso Hanks High School, finishing six seconds back.

“This was a pretty good experience,” Harrison said. “I felt pretty good and I had that feeling that I wanted to go out and try to improve on what I did at state.”

During the New Mexico Class 5A state track meet, Harrison set a new personal record of 9:37.51 and on Saturday he was two seconds shy of eclipsing that mark.

“I didn’t get a (new) PR but I’m happy that I was able to beat my competition,” he said.

Harrison stayed with the lead pack for the first four laps and in the second portion of the race he took over the pace and never looked back.

“I felt comfortable and it gave me that big lead,” he said.

Admittedly, Harrison said he was more determined to go out on top in his signature event as he lost steam heading into the last lap of the 1600-meter run. He ran a 4:26.82, which was nine seconds slower than the winning time turned in by Utah athlete Travis Feeny of Ogden High School.

“It was a fast race,” he said. “I tried to stay at that pace but everyone was about two seconds faster than me in that last lap.”

