LA runner defends 1600-meter title

ALBUQUERQUE

The expectations were a lot higher for Laguna-Acoma runner Terri Dailey.

The sophomore and multiple state champion in cross-country and track and field set the bar high and hoped to win three gold medals. But she only left with one.

“It was sort of good because I wanted to keep my state championships going and just keep them going as I kept running,” she said.

Dailey placed first in the Class 3A 1600-meter run in a time of 5:28.20, in one of the most exciting races of the weekend.

Dailey ran elbow-to-elbow with two other runners from Estancia and Cottonwood before gaining a small leverage at the end for the win.

She said she raced smart and that’s what it came down to.

“I just needed to stay in the front with the leaders, that’s all I needed to do because I knew we were all trying to fight for it,” she said.

“At the last 200 (meters), we were going stride for stride. Estancia and Cottonwood were right behind me and I guess I had a strong enough kick right at the end.”





