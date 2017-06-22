Narbona Pass Classic will be grueling as ever

Preparations are underway for the prestigious 38th Annual Narbona Pass Classic.

The event features 10K (6.2 miles) at 8:30 a.m., 5K (3.1 miles) at 8:55 a.m., 5K Fitness Walk (non-competitive) at 8:55 a.m., and Kids’ Run (8 years and under) 10 a.m. on July 2.

The awards ceremony will follow the Kids’ Run at the picnic grounds.

DeWayne Carl, race director, said there will be race-day registration but it will be limited to the number of bibs that remain and the amount of time before the race starts. He said race-day registration will close 30 minutes before each race. He said online registration is open and will continue to be until June 30 at 12 midnight MST.

“Our race will be timed by chip,” Carl said. “We strongly encourage the runners to pre-register as we will have cutoff 30 minutes before each event starts. The races will start on time. As of today, we have 109 registered entrants. We have ordered 500 bibs for each run, so there will be a cap for each race.”

Race fee for 10K and 5K is $25 per runner until June 26. Race fee is $30 after June 26 to race day. The fitness walk fee is $20.

Mail entry fees to P.O. Box 1325; Tohatchi, New Mexico 87325.

Pre-registered packets will be available June 29 at Southwest Runners; 4250 E. Main St., Farmington, New Mexico, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On June 30, pre-registered packets will be available at Earl’s Restaurant; 1400 Highway 66; Gallup, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Carl said defending 10K champion Santiago Hardy, a 2017 graduate of Chinle High School, is expected to defend his title. Hardy completed the race in 36:12.

Defending women’s champion Alvina Begay crossed the finish line in 42:07. She has been a race participant since her father, Alvin Begay, competed back in the 1980s.

“Alvina has been a great role model for the Navajo Nation,” Carl said. “She has participated in the Olympic Trials, Boston Marathon and currently serves as a Nike N7 ambassador.

She has shown the younger generation that success is in their hands. If you are willing to work hard for it. We are very fortunate to have her run at our event, year after year.”

