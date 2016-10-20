Piñon Eagles soar into top three at Rio Rancho Jamboree by Sunnie R. Clahchischiligi October 20, 2016

RIO RANCHO, N.M.

Among the big names in the New Mexico high school boys’ cross-country division, stood Piñon, the small team from Arizona.

The Eagles traveled nearly 300 miles from Piñon High School and placed third place as a team in the large school varsity competition of the Rio Rancho Jamboree cross-country meet over the weekend.

Leading the pack was senior Wesley Cook who finished first overall in 16:35.70.

Cook said it was by far his best race this season.

“I was surprised at the end because it was my first time leading a race,” Cook said.

Cook has often shared the lead with teammate Adriano Joe, who finished second overall and for the team in a time of 16:55.00, but has never actually led a race all the way through.

He said his strong finish began at the start of the race.

“It was just the way I started or how I felt at the starting line,” Cook said. “I just tried to keep the pace all the way, going up the hill too, I just tried to keep the same pace.”

He led a small pack of runners from 4A to 6A New Mexico schools before breaking away about a half a mile into the race.

He said his ability to maintain the lead throughout the race came from knowing that he was actually in the midst of pulling it off.

“It was a good lead so it gave me motivation to keep going,” Cook said.

