Pinon’s Cook, Joe, Begay finish as top harriers at Sectionals by Oree Foster November 3, 2016

HOLBROOK, Ariz.

Piñon’s Wesley Cook, Adriano Joe and Tyrin Begay were top finishers in the Arizona Division IV, Section III boy’s cross-country championships at Hidden Cove Golf Course in Holbrook.

Cook topped the field, crossing the finish line in first place and touring the 5K course in 16:38. Joe followed in second place, completing the race in 16:55 for second place. Begay negotiated the course in 17:03 for third place.

“The guys ran an outstanding race,” said Piñon head coach Leroy Begay. “Wesley, Adriano and Tyrin have been working hard at practice and it’s paying off. The three are coming on strong at the right time. We hope they improve next week at the state meet. The state meet is always a challenge.”

Cook said he felt fine throughout the race.

“About midway through the race, I began pulling away from Adriano and Tyrin,” Cook said. “I continued to run hard. I felt good when the race was completed.”

Joe, who was the state champion two years ago, said he is starting to come around.

“I struggled at the beginning of the season,” he said. “I didn’t feel comfortable at the beginning of the season. I am coming off an injury. Today I felt good. I want to do well at the state meet.”

Begay said the weather was ideal cross-country weather.

“The temperature was just right,” he said. “I didn’t get tired when I completed the race. At the state meet next week, we’re hoping to win the state championship. Our fourth and fifth runners need to push themselves.”

