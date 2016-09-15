Zuni boys dominate Miyamura meet

GALLUP

As freshman Jacy Edaakie entered the final stretch in Saturday’s Miyamura Invitational, it capped a terrific showing by the Zuni T-Birds.

The T-Birds put five boys in the top eight and scored 30 points to top the field at Gallup Sports Complex.

“At Rehoboth they were excited that we put five in the top 20 but we didn’t get anyone in the top ten,” Zuni coach Chris Carroll said. “Our goal today was to get them in the top ten and we fulfilled that.”

Individually, Miyamura senior Nicholas Jameson bounced back from an “off race” two weeks ago to claim his school’s home meet on Saturday in 17 minutes, 37 seconds.

At the University of New Mexico meet, Jameson felt that he did not have any kick as he dropped to 12th place. But on Saturday he established control at the start of the

5K race.

“I pushed the pace the whole way,” Jameson said.

And while he was never threatened, Jameson had to be helped at the finish line due to fatigue as the boys’ race had a late start.

“It was pretty hot out there,” he said. “That was the hardest part of the race, trying to deal with the heat.”

Jameson finished well ahead of cross-town rival Steven Nez, who clocked in at 18:06.

“I think what I ran was pretty good, especially with this course because it has a lot of hills,” Nez said. “Once you got to the top and start to run down hill there is a nice breeze.”

Gallup coach Wilbert Nez said he’s been impressed with how Steven Nez is running but they are keeping a watchful eye on him.

“Steven has been out of the picture for the past two years due to injuries,” the Gallup coach said. “Every time he made a push he would get hurt so it’s our goal to get him to stay healthy.”

