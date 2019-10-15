3 shot in Gallup; suspect at large

WINDOW ROCK

One of two suspects in a downtown Gallup shooting was still at large as of Tuesday morning, according to police.

According to Jon Whitsitt with the Gallup Police Department, two gunmen shot three males around 6:30 p.m. at the Gallup Skate Park. One of the suspected shooters was detained.

The victims were transported to an area hospital. Whitsitt said they are stable condition.

The second suspect, Deshawn Yazzie, 18, of Gallup, was still at large.

Yazzie is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt with red lettering, black or blue sweatpants, white shoes and a white fisherman-style hat.

Whitsitt said Yazzie was last seen walking southbound and may still be in the area. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous. Anyone with information about Yazzie can call 911 or call Crime Stoppers at 877-722-6161.

Gallup police are continuing to investigate the motive behind the shooting. Whitsitt did not say what kind of firearm was used.



