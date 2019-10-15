3 shot in Gallup; suspect at large

WINDOW ROCK

One of two suspects in a downtown Gallup shooting was still at large as of Tuesday morning, according to police.

Deshawn Yazzie

Submitted
Deshawn Yazzie

According to Jon Whitsitt with the Gallup Police Department, two gunmen shot three males around 6:30 p.m. at the Gallup Skate Park. One of the suspected shooters was detained.

The victims were transported to an area hospital. Whitsitt said they are stable condition.

The second suspect, Deshawn Yazzie, 18, of Gallup, was still at large.

Yazzie is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt with red lettering, black or blue sweatpants, white shoes and a white fisherman-style hat.

Whitsitt said Yazzie was last seen walking southbound and may still be in the area. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous. Anyone with information about Yazzie can call 911 or call Crime Stoppers at 877-722-6161.

Gallup police are continuing to investigate the motive behind the shooting. Whitsitt did not say what kind of firearm was used.


Donovan Quintero

"Dii, Diné bi Naaltsoos wolyéhíígíí, ninaaltsoos át'é. Nihi cheii dóó nihi másání ádaaní: Nihi Diné Bizaad bił ninhi't'eelyá áádóó t'áá háadida nihizaad nihił ch'aawóle'lágo. Nihi bee haz'áanii at'é, nihisin at'é, nihi hózhǫ́ǫ́jí at'é, nihi 'ach'ą́ą́h naagééh at'é. Dilkǫǫho saad bee yájíłti', k'ídahoneezláo saad bee yájíłti', ą́ą́ chánahgo saad bee yájíłti', diits'a'go saad bee yájíłti', nabik'íyájíłti' baa yájíłti', bich'į' yájíłti', hach'į' yándaałti', diné k'ehgo bik'izhdiitįįh. This is the belief I do my best to follow when I am writing Diné-related stories and photographing our events, games and news. Ahxéhee', shik'éí dóó shidine'é." - Donovan Quintero is an award-winning Diné journalist, who is based in Window Rock, Arizona. He can be contacted at dq@navajotimes.com.

