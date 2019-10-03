Accurate Census can ensure ‘fair share’ of federal dollars

Posted by | Oct 3, 2019 | |

WINDOW ROCK

Stakeholders agree, the importance of a complete count for the census is crucial to the future of the Navajo Nation.

Why?

Because the population calculated in the census determines two things – money and power, says Arbin Mitchell, Census Bureau tribal partnership specialist who is heading up the Navajo Nation 2020 Census count.

Money, in terms of federal funding to be distributed for schools, roads, health facilities, economic development, emergency and social services, to name a few, and power, in terms of government representation, are all tied to the census count.

Delegate Edison Wauneka said that the estimated per capita allocation for every Navajo counted in the census is $4,000, so every person not counted has a quantifiable, direct negative impact.
“If only 10 people don’t get counted, that’s $40,000 that we lose,” he said. “If it’s 100, that’s $400,000.”

In other words, census results will influence many things in your community and a lot is at stake, such as how billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated to state and local governments, and how many seats in Congress the states will have.

“As Navajo, as big as we are, it’s very important that we count everybody,” said Mitchell. “$675 billion dollars are given out by the federal government each year and congressional districts are drawn up based on population. We need to get our fair share and equal representation.”


Rate:

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

36.0 F (2.2 C)
Dewpoint: 24.1 F (-4.4 C)
Humidity: 62%
Wind: Calm
Pressure: 30.27

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

New Mexico relaxes basic requirements for driver's licenses

Feds warn about possibly tainted pills in Bellingham

Indigenous filmmaker strikes playful tone with showcase ad - This is an AP Member Exchange shared by Indian Country Today

Arizona man accused of killing young son in exorcism attempt

Oil and gas lease in Montana region permanently retired

Testimony: Arizona's Native, Hispanic voters disenfranchised

Minnesota regulators restart Line 3 pipeline review process

Blackfeet reservation rides out record-setting fall blizzard

Tucson man accused in son's death during attempted exorcism

Fewer bald eagles hatch in Arizona in 2019, from 87 to 71

Teens seek emergency climate declaration in New Mexico

Oglala Sioux ban e-cigarettes on Pine Ridge Reservation

Sheriff, ACLU propose plan in Mississippi racial bias case

Ex-pediatrician convicted in another child sex abuse trial

Grand Canyon Skywalk mulling new policies after fatal jump

Herald/Review, Navajo Times get top Arizona newspaper honors

Georgia-based church group returns land to Native Americans

Montana history hunters search for unmarked graves

Casino in Pine Bluff holds surprise "soft opening"

College to push for scholarships to bridge rich/poor gap