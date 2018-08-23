A platform for women of color
Actress featured on USA Network’s ‘Queen of the South’
By Jason Morgan Edwards
Special to the Times
ALBUQUERQUE
The spotlight is nothing new for Hopi/Cherokee/African-American actress Ashley D. Merritt.
Having performed since the age of four, the 28-year-old actress/model is a veteran. Her most recent role is in USA Network’s hit series “Queen of the South.”
The show tells the story of Teresa Mendoza, a woman who is forced to seek refuge in America after her drug-dealing boyfriend is unexpectedly murdered in Mexico.
To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!
Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.
Find newsstand locations at this link.
Categories: Arts