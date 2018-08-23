A platform for women of color August 23, 2018

Actress featured on USA Network’s ‘Queen of the South’

By Jason Morgan Edwards

Special to the Times

ALBUQUERQUE

The spotlight is nothing new for Hopi/Cherokee/African-American actress Ashley D. Merritt.

Having performed since the age of four, the 28-year-old actress/model is a veteran. Her most recent role is in USA Network’s hit series “Queen of the South.”

The show tells the story of Teresa Mendoza, a woman who is forced to seek refuge in America after her drug-dealing boyfriend is unexpectedly murdered in Mexico.