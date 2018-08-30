EDGE focuses on new art beyond the traditional
SANTA FE, N.M.
Moving past traditional categories like jewelry, paintings, pottery, wood carvings and baskets, this year was the fourth Indian Market has presented “EDGE” – contemporary art techniques, formats and materials.
EDGE “has enhanced the scope, and offers our community a chance to highlight new forms and narratives,” says the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts on its website.
EDGE kicked off Indian Market the evening of Aug. 16 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center where high ceilings and spacious walls spotlighted digital art, printmaking and fashion, to name a few of the contemporary presentations.
