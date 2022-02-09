American Library Association award winners include Native writers, artists

CHICAGO

The American Library Association on Jan. 24 announced the top books, digital media, video and audio books for children and young adults with a good representation of Native-written and illustrated books.

In American Indian Youth Literature Awards (announced in even years, e.g., 2022, 2024, 2026) were established to identify and honor the very best writing and illustrations by and about American Indians and Alaska Natives.

This year’s winners include:

Picture Book: “Herizon,” written by Daniel W. Vandever, Diné, illustrated by Corey Begay, Diné, and published by South of Sunrise Creative.

Middle Grade Book: “Healer of the Water Monster,” written by Brian Young, Diné, cover art by Shonto Begay, Diné, and published by Heartdrum, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

Young Adult Book: “Apple (Skin to the Core),” written by Eric Gansworth, Onondaga, cover art by Filip Perai?? and published by Levine Querido.

The 2022 American Indian Youth Literature Awards honor titles include:

The 2022 American Indian Youth Literature Awards honor titles include: Picture Honor Books: “Diné Bich’eek?? Yish?eeh (Diné Bizaad)/Becoming Miss Navajo (English),” by Jolyana Begay-Kroupa, Diné, designed by Corey Begay, Diné, and published by Salina Bookshelf, Inc.

“Classified: The Secret Career of Mary Gold Ross, Cherokee Aerospace Engineer,” by Traci Sorell, Cherokee, illustrated by Natasha Donovan, Métis, and published by Millbrook Press.

“Learning My Rights with Mousewoman,” written and illustrated by Morgan Asoyuf, Ts’msyen, and published by Native Northwest.

“I Sang You Down from the Stars,” by Tasha Spillet-Sumner, Cree and Trinidadian, illustrated by Michaela Goade, Tlingit and Haida, and published by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, a division of Hachette Book Group.

“We Are Still Here! Native American Truths Everyone Should Know,” by Traci Sorell, Cherokee, illustrated by Frané Lessac and published by Charlesbridge Publishing, Inc./Live Oak Media.