Art Briefs | Navajo language ‘Stars Wars’ screened

GLENDALE, Ariz.

The Navajo Nation Museum and Providence Pictures are partnering to bring a special screening of the Navajo language version of “Star Wars: A New Hope” to celebrate a national day dedicated to “Star Wars” fans.

This is a free event and costumes are encouraged.

The screening will be May 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the West Wind Glendale 9 Drive-in (5650 N 55th Ave.).

During the screening, a film crew from Providence Pictures will capture video footage to be featured in a national PBS series. The series seeks to elevate contemporary Indigenous voices and highlight the accomplishments of America’s Native communities, past and present.

Manny Wheeler, director of the Navajo Nation Museum, said the “Star Wars” film dubbed in Navajo was a project funded by the Navajo Nation to preserve the language.

He worked with an all-Navajo group of voice actors and was supported by Lucasfilm and Disney on the project. Voice actors who portrayed some of the film’s popular characters will also be in attendance for meet-and-greets and photos.

Information: jenhimmelreich@providencepictures.com

Diné virtual book talks

WINDOW ROCK – Diné virtual book talks hosted by the Diné Studies Conference, set for 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day, will include the following.

• May 4 – “Transforming Diné Education: Innovations in Pedagogy and Practice,” edited by Pedro Vallejo, Diné, and Vincent Werito, Diné.

• June 14 – “Native Presence and Sovereignty in College: Sustaining Indigenous Weapons to Defeat Systemic Monsters,” by Amanda R. Tachine, Diné.

• July 12 – “A History of Navajo Education: Disentangling Our Sovereign Body,” by Wendy S. Greyeyes, Diné.

• Aug. 16 – “New World Coming: Frontline Voices on Pandemics, Uprisings, and Climate Crisis,” edited by Alastair Lee Bitsóí, Diné, and Brooke Larsen.

• Sept. 13 – “A Diné History of Navajoland,” by Klara Kelley and Harris Francis, Diné.

• Oct. 3 – “Herizon,” by Daniel Vandever, Diné.

• Nov. 15 – “Yel’nah Yah: One Who Has Walked It,” by Frank Adakai, Diné.

• Dec. 13 – “Send a Runner: A Navajo Honors the Long Walk,” by Edison Eskeets, Diné, and Jim Kristofic.

Information: dinestudies.org

Artists in residence at Crazy Horse Memorial

CRAZY HORSE, S.D. – The final selections for the artist-in-residence program at the Indian Museum of North America at Crazy Horse Memorial from May through September are as follows.

Selected artists are provided a month-long residency with studio space in the Native American Educational and Cultural Center at the memorial, along with a stipend, lodging and meals.

• Beginning in May, Samuel Enemy-Hunter, Apsaalooke (Crow) Nation, a Montana artist, will create three traditional dance outfits for specific relatives – two of which are two-year-old twins. These individuals will wear these outfits during their First Time Dance ceremony at the Lodge Grass District Powwow Celebration on the Crow Reservation.

• In July, Cynthia Holmes, a retired art professor and Fulbright Scholar and enrolled member of the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin, will complete a series of scrolls that implements both history and storytelling during her residency.

• Jaymus Perry, Diné, in July, a lost-wax process carver, caster and silversmith, will research symbols and designs within everyday life of the Plains Indian, incorporating that information into his custom-made jewelry and art bonnets.

• Derrick Thompson, Diné, for the month of August, will focus on weaving and will share traditional stories about weaving and teach traditional methods which include dyeing wool.

• Sean Black Wolf, Sicangu Lakota, for September, uses dreams and the study of Jungian psychology within his acrylic paintings as a mode of healing.

Information: www.crazyhorse.org

Adult theatre classes

DURANGO, Colo. – The Durango Arts Center and its theatre company, Durango Arts Repertory Theatre, announce a new set of adult theatre classes.

Each six-week session includes weekly two-hour classes focused on a variety of theatrical skills including monologues, improv, directing, and technical skills.

Currently, the Acting the Monologue is on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Starting the week of May 23 will be Circus Basics with Ben Dukeminier, an Adult Improv class, and an Acting for Beginners class. Starting the week of July 5 will be Audition Basics, Directing and Technical Theatre.

Information: 970-259-2606