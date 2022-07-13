Arts Briefs | American Indian Cultural Arts Festival at Aztec Ruins

AZTEC, N.M.

The American Indian Cultural Arts Festival is scheduled for July 16 at Aztec Ruins National Monument from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The free event will feature Diné, Laguna, Zuni, Hopi, Jemez, Santa Clara, Jicarilla Apache, and Santo Domingo artists. Artists will demonstrate and sell original creations. Also featured are the Oak Canyon Dancers from Jemez.

Information: 505-334-6174 or www.facebook.com/AztecRuinsNM/

New exhibit features 4 artists

GALLUP – The art gallery ART123 downtown will showcase four artists’ artworks in an exhibit entitled “INDIGITAL.”

The four artists are Christian Bigwater, Karl Jim, Talisa Reeve, and SAOE.

The exhibit will showcase non-fungible token artworks using projectors, monitor displays, and more.

According to Rose Eason, executive director of gallupARTS, INDIGITAL is cutting edge—not just for Gallup but in general.

Naataanii among 10 to receive fellowship

WASHINGTON, D.C. — TahNibaa Naataanii, a Navajo textiles artist from Shiprock, is among the 10 recipients of the National Endowment for the Arts’ National Heritage Fellowship.

Other artists include Michael Cleveland, Eva Enciñias, the Excelsior Band, Stanley Jacobs, The Legendary Ingramettes, Francis “Palani” Sinenci, Tsering Wangmo Satho, C. Brian Williams, and Shaka Zulu.

Each member of the fellowship receives an award of $25,000. Artists are nominated by the public and then judged and awarded by a panel of folk and traditional arts judges.

A film honoring their achievements will release in November 2022 on arts.gov