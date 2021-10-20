Hubbell featured in Salt Lake, New York City

SALT LAKE CITY

“From the Earth to the Sky,” featuring paintings by Patrick Dean Hubbell, will be on display through Nov. 19 at Modern West, a gallery representing modern plus contemporary art of the West.

Hubbell was born and raised in Navajo, N.M., and in Window Rock.

A public opening reception will be Oct. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the closing reception with the artist will be held Nov. 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hubbell’s pattern-driven, atmospheric paintings reflect his exploration of materiality, spirituality, memory, landscape, oral tradition, and contemplation of identity in relation to ideas of contemporary Indigeneity.

His works are composed of hand-gathered and ground natural earth pigments from the Navajo Nation, mixed with conventional acrylic and oil paints.

In Hubbell’s work, traditional Navajo art forms and symbols collide with expressive mark-making and rich textures creating a balance and harmony echoing the beauty, ruggedness, and deep roots of the American West.

Hubbell grew up in a very small, rural town and was raised practicing Navajo traditions and cultural beliefs.

He received a bachelor’s in fine arts, in 2010 from Arizona State University and completed his master’s this past spring at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

One of the region’s fastest-rising artists with participation in more than 20 exhibitions in the past four years, he has a current exhibition in New York City at Gerald Peters Contemporary.

His work has been exhibited at the Heard Museum in Phoenix, the Autry Museum of the West in Los Angeles, Rochester Contemporary Art Center in Rochester, New York and in public and private collections.

Red Nation International Film Festival

WOODLAWN HILLS, Calif. – The 26th Red Nation International Film Festival will be held Nov. 1 to 20, presented by the Red Nation Celebration Institute.

The festival is dedicated to increasing the visibility of American Indian and Indigenous storytellers and artists in the entertainment field. More than 60 films will be featured, including 28 directed by women.

The festival will include hybrid in-person and virtual events.

The opening night feature, on Nov. 2 at the Lumiere Cinema Hall in Beverly Hills, is “Night Raiders,” directed by Danis Goulet.

Information: www.rednationff.com

Eiteljorg in final stretch of capital/endowment campaign

INDIANAPOLIS – The Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art is in the home stretch of a $55 million capital and endowment campaign that is funding transformational changes to the museum’s galleries and programming spaces while also tripling the museum’s operating endowment.

The capstone phase is the reconstruction and reinstallation of the Eiteljorg’s Native American Galleries, which will have an entirely different look when they reopen in June 2022 with a highlight on the Native peoples of the Great Lakes.

Now entering the public phase of its fundraising campaign, called “Project 2021: Telling Your Stories,” the Eiteljorg seeks to raise more than $6 million by May 2022.

Among the goals of the project are to reconstruct and reinstall the museum’s two major galleries and expand and renovate the most popular parts of the museum to provide visitors more culturally enriching experiences. The museum has raised more than 85% of its overall need.

Eiteljorg President and CEO John Vanausdall said, “Even during the pandemic when all charitable giving slowed, our supporters helped us make progress toward our capital campaign and endowment goals.

“Now we are announcing the public phase of fundraising,” he said, “and urge Eiteljorg supporters, members, visitors and the community to contribute to helping the museum cross the last mile.”